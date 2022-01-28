It was all McCracken County at the Eagles’ Nest on Friday night.
Led by Lady Mustang junior forward Caroline Sivills’ 16 points and eight rebounds, McCracken County galloped past Graves County, 58-31, in dominant fashion.
The McCracken County offense came out in full force early on against Graves County, taking a 12-0 lead just three minutes into the contest as Sivills and junior guard Destiny Thomas poured in four points each.
The Lady Eagles would surrender 11 first quarter turnovers as McCracken jumped out to a 20-2 advantage through eight minutes of action.
Things would fail to improve in the second frame as Sivills began to heat up, scoring 14 first half points to lead McCracken County to a 35-8 lead at the half.
The Lady Mustangs would continue their dominance in the second half, outscoring Graves 22-12 in the third quarter on their way to a 58-31 victory.
Junior forward Conlee Spann led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points while senior forward Anna Whitaker added six.
The number four Lady Mustangs move to 20-1 overall with the win while Graves County falls to 15-4.
McCracken 20 15 22 1–58
Graves 2 6 12 11–31
McCracken: Sivills 16, Johnson 13, Thomas 13, Buchanan 7, Daye 7, Bufford 1, Green 1.
Field goals: 21-48. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Johnson (3), Sivills and Thomas). Free throws: 13-17. Rebs: 24. Asts: 5. TO: 10. Fouls: 19. Record: 20-1.
Graves: Spann 12, Whitaker 6, Carter 4, Hayden 4, Williams 3, Harris 2.
Field goals: 9-40. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Spann (2) and Williams). Free throws: 10-20. Fouls: 14. Rebs: 21. Asts: 2. TO: 27. Record: 15-4.
McCracken County asserted its dominance despite the absence of leading scorer Ian Hart on Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
The Mustangs held Graves County to just 14 first half points en route to a 53-32 victory over the Eagles.
Junior forward Jack McCune led the Mustangs in the win over Graves, tallying 16 points while hauling in eight rebounds.
Graves County was led in scoring by senior guard Drew Thompson with 16 points.
McCracken 14 9 15 15–53
Graves 8 6 4 14–32
McCracken: McCune 16, Brower 13, Purvis 8, Miller 4,Tilford 10, Blackwell 2.
Field goals: 17-49. 3-pointers: 2-18 (Tilford (2)). Free throws: 17-20. Fouls: 11. Record: 17-1.
Graves: Thompson 16, Isaiah 4, Pigg 4, Jackson 3, Carrico 2, McKee 2, Waller 1.
Field goals: 11-36. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Thompsin (3)). Free throws: 7-9 Fouls: 17. Record: 10-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.