The First Region volleyball tournament got underway on Monday night at Marshall County High School. For the first time ever, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Fulton County Lady Pilots met across the volleyball net. This was also the first trip ever for the Lady Pilots to the First Region tournament.
McCracken County started out the tournament with a 3-0 sweeping win (25-7, 25-7, 25-4). They showed why they aren’t just the heavy favorites to win the regional tournament, but also bound to do great things in the post season.
With single-digit scores from their opponents in each of the three sets, a lot of rallies were made and strong serving performances. A total of 27 service aces were dished out by the Lady Stangs, with senior Ellie Whiteside and Addison Hart leading that stat at eight aces each.
Hart helped get McCracken to an early 14-2 lead in the first set after Piper Mullinax secured the first four points from service. The rest of the way, the Lady Pilots would keep those scoring runs to a minimum as they would score a point here and there to end the Mustang runs but Fulton would be capped off at seven points in the first set, as McCracken got to 25 points in no time.
The second set was much of the same, although the Lady Mustangs had to work a little harder before taking the commanding lead. Fulton County kept the score close, knotting up the score twice 2-2 and 4-4, before McCracken started to pull away. Whiteside would take over from there, going on a 10-0 run while at service, sprinkling in several of her service aces in the process to take a 14-4 lead.
From there the Lady Stangs gave up just three more points on their way to 25 points to take the set and a 2-0 lead.
The final set came just as easy as the first as Hart put on another strong performance from service to help with an early 11-1 lead. Fulton was only able to tally four points in the final set of their season as McCracken closed out the game 25-4 to advance in the tournament.
On the night Caroline Sivills put up five aces and 14 kills. Jenna Henshaw had 12 kills, Piper Mullinax had four aces, one kill and 18 assists and Hart had seven kills to go along with her aces.
Graves County 3, Christian Fellowship 1
Following the dominant performance of the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, Graves County and Christian Fellowship took to the floor for a battler of the Lady Eagles. The two schools have only met once before this season, with CFS taking the game 3-2.
This go around the Lady Eagles of Graves County were hungry to get the win and stay live in this regional tournament. After falling in the first set 25-10, they bounced back to take the next three and advance 3-1. The win puts them in Wednesday night’s game against McCracken County.
After the 25-10 first set win by CFS, it appeared that the tournament game would end much like the first game of the season. They even continued that dominance into the second set by taking and early 7-1 lead. Graves County slowly started to chip away at that deficit however, to knot the score up at 16-16. Graves would control the rest of the set by going on two short runs to end the set 25-18 and tie the game up 1-1.
Competition became fierce going into the third set as both teams looked to gain the set advantage and get one step further in the regional tournament. A back-and-forth battle ensued in the early stages of the set as the score remained close. CFS held a slight lead at the 10-5 point, but that would be their largest of the set.
Graves once again made their climb from behind to knot up the score at 11-11. Neither team would be able build a solid lead until the 20-19 mark. Graves County went on a 5-0 run from there to close out the set 25-19 to take the 2-1 lead.
The final set of the evening was dominated by Graves County from start to finish. They maintained the lead through the entire final set and closed it out 25-18 to advance in the tournament.
Anna Fowler led the Graves County Lady Eagles with 12 kills followed by 11 from Madison Mills, seven from Ella Morton, five from Avery Thompson and five from Audrey Smith. Mills also put up six blocks, Marley Shoulta had 25 digs, Gabby Hayden had eight aces and Molly Miller had 38 assists.
The battle between Graves County (19-18) and McCracken County (32-6) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 awt 5:30 p.m.
