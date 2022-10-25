The First Region volleyball tournament got underway on Monday night at Marshall County High School. For the first time ever, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Fulton County Lady Pilots met across the volleyball net. This was also the first trip ever for the Lady Pilots to the First Region tournament.

McCracken County started out the tournament with a 3-0 sweeping win (25-7, 25-7, 25-4). They showed why they aren’t just the heavy favorites to win the regional tournament, but also bound to do great things in the post season.

