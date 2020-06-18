Marc Clark is fully cognizant of the talent that just graduated from McCracken County with the Class of 2020.
Elijah Wheat. Franklin Hayes. Kolton Reeves. Ethan McKendree. Trusdin Hildreth. Pete Holmes. Braden Glover. Reagan Garner. Elijah Holland. Nick West.
That’s a lot of stats that just recently walked the digital stage, and on into a much larger world.
So, for the fourth-year Mustangs football coach, the spring of 2020 was supposed to be one of renewal. Of new faces stepping into key positions. Of tweaks and gadgets and gizmos and team workouts and chemistry.
But instead of getting a really good look at his two new quarterbacks in Pryor Lamb and Jack Bennett, assessing the highly-anticipated return of beastly running back Hunter Bradley, or just spending personal 1-on-1 time with his players, it was three Zoom meetings a week, individual “honors system” workouts … and a whole-lotta “wish we coulds” from Clark and his staff, due to the inconvenient, tough timing of the coronavirus.
“We’re hoping that June 29 we’ll be able to get into our groups of 50 and have our little subdivided groups and start to split,” Clark said after Wednesday’s limited and distanced practice. “Right now, to our kids’ credit, I feel like … and maybe not 100% across the board … but the mass majority have been working. I’m retweeting videos every day, and kids are texting me their sets and reps. Doing PRs. I feel like our kids — with the physical and weight training stuff — it was priority for them. And I felt like they got it.”
Lawson in at DC
According to Clark, one of the biggest misses of not having a normal spring came with the new hire of Brad Lawson as his defensive coordinator. The former Mayfield/Graves County/Hopkinsville assistant was last a head coach with the Calloway County Lakers — going 13-20 before stepping away in 2014 due to health reasons.
He served under Clark in Hoptown in 2015, where the Tigers went 10-2 on the way to a berth in the regional championship game against Franklin-Simpson.
“The one thing about the quarantine is if we would’ve had spring ball, then we would’ve gotten to implement a little bit more,” Clark said. “We’re going to make some adjustments to alignment structures, tweak some more coverages the way (Lawson) wants them.
“But I told him when he came in, just with the situation that we’re in, we have to have as much carry over as possible.
“The hardest part for coach Lawson right now is with not having spring ball, it’s not having three or four weeks together assessing some personnel. Obviously, we’re going to have to move some pieces to replace a Kolton and a Trusdin and a McKendree. We’re going to have to move some guys around. He doesn’t get that assessment period, so he’s kind of going to be relying on us.”
Luckily for Lawson, McCracken’s defense does have eight starters returning in 2020, which includes Isaiah Keys, Hunter Vlach, Dalton Skinner, Keiron Perez, Colton Crowell, Ian McCune, Jackson Gruber, and 2019 Paducah Sun All-Purchase defensive lineman LeAndre Bolen Jr., who finished with a team-high 14 sacks last season.
“I think people don’t talk about Leandre Bolen (enough) because he’s kind of a constant,” Clark said. “You know he’s going to get his plays in. But they think, maybe, he’s a specialist or whatever. But he’s a problem. He’s young, and so people don’t really account for him because he is so young. But he’s a problem.
“I think we, arguably, have the best offensive linemen — multiple, highly-touted offensive linemen — and he gives them problems every single day.”
Comfort blanket
Clark believes the core of his 2020 unit belongs to the offensive line, and particularly inside the hearts of three players in Blakley Miller, Gavin Trueblood and Jameson Evers. And it’s for a number of reasons.
Their continuity will help bring protection to guys like Lamb and Bennett, who are about to see a rapid increase in varsity reps.
Their stonewall ability will help pave the way for Bradley, who should easily return to 2,000-yard watch.
And their work ethic has created a presence that sheds any misnomers of the big guys being “lazy.”
“All three of those guys, they’ve got a little bit of a nasty streak in them,” Clark said. “They’re physical. They’re a tight-knit group. And we don’t really encourage cliques on our team, but that group is a clique. And it’s like that in every program, really, where the offensive line is the band of misfits.
“But we try to celebrate those dudes as much as we can. Because in this day and generation, most people don’t understand that those guys make you go for a team. If you have a bad offensive line, then I think that’s going to permeate through the rest of your program. But if you have that offensive line that gets after it and they go, then I think that can raise the standard.
“Those dudes are our workers.”
