The McCracken County Mustangs dominated in their first game of the 2021 season with a 15-0 four-inning win Wednesday over visiting Scott County.
The Mustangs gave starting pitcher Josh Tucker a quick 4-0 lead on five hits in the first inning.
Tucker tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits.
“In the first game of the year I think he did a really good job,” Mustangs head coach Zach Hobbs said. “He got in the strike zone with his fastball. His change up was working well too.”
McCracken added to its lead in the second inning, as its first two batters got on base on a walk and a hit by pitch. Jack Bennett followed with an RBI double off an error that scored a run to make the lead 5-0 with no outs.
The Cardinals’ errors started to pile up in the second inning, as they had two miscues that led to runs in the first two innings.
“That’s something that we work on is being aggressive in the base paths,” Hobbs said. “If a team makes a mistake, we want to capitalize on it.”
Brandon Dodd hit into a fielder’s choice RBI that scored the sixth run in just two innings.
With the bases loaded, Braden Vinyard hit a RBI single in short center field to make the lead 7-0.
The Mustangs made it 8-0 on a walk to Nathan Lang that scored a run.
The scoring didn’t end there in the bottom of the second inning, as Dylan Riley got a RBI single to make the score 9-0.
The Mustangs batted around and finished the second inning with a 12-0 lead on eight hits.
Grant Godwin came in to pitch in the top of the third inning and sat the first two batters down quickly. Godwin allowed one runner after a hit by a pitch but quickly got out of the inning on a ground ball to first for the last out.
McCracken got the final three runs for the mercy rule victory in the fourth inning on a walk and three hits.
“It’s just one of those nights,” Hobbs said. “We had some good quality at-bats. They made a mistake or two and then we capitalized on them.
“It’s been 661 days since we played a game, and these guys were excited to play and I was excited to play.”
