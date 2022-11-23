For almost 20 years, McCracken County’s head volleyball coach Tim Whitis has played a significant role in the First Region. From humble beginnings at Lone Oak with the Lady Flash ,to coaching his final team this season with the Lady Mustangs, Whitis has been a staple in local high school volleyball.

It all began when Lone Oak Principle Donna Wear asked basketball coach Whitis to coach the Lady Flash volleyball team before the 2004 season. Whitis went on to win 13 consecutive First Region volleyball titles from 2010 until his final season in 2022.

