For almost 20 years, McCracken County’s head volleyball coach Tim Whitis has played a significant role in the First Region. From humble beginnings at Lone Oak with the Lady Flash ,to coaching his final team this season with the Lady Mustangs, Whitis has been a staple in local high school volleyball.
It all began when Lone Oak Principle Donna Wear asked basketball coach Whitis to coach the Lady Flash volleyball team before the 2004 season. Whitis went on to win 13 consecutive First Region volleyball titles from 2010 until his final season in 2022.
“I was coaching basketball, and my principal at the time, Donna Wear, called me in the office and said hey I need you to do me a favor and I need you to coach girls volleyball,” Whitis said. “I said I don’t know anything about volleyball, and she told me that was okay, here’s a DVD, and she signed me up for a coaches clinic.”
In addition to 13 regional titles, Whitis has collected over 500 wins and 19 district championships since taking over Lone Oak’s program and building McCracken County’s young program.
“Coach Whitis is the best coach I’ve ever had. Through all the intense practices and long tournament days, he always had my back,” senior Piper Mullinax said. “He has been a great role model for the community and the team. This season was so special because it meant so much to all of us to do our best, knowing it would be a lot of lasts for the program with him.”
During his final season coaching, Whitis and the Lady Mustangs finished with a 35-7 record, sweeping the region and district. The program won the Second District championship and First Region title, before falling in the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament against Bowling Green in a five-set match.
In his final season, the Lady Mustangs accomplished things that the program hadn’t in years past, which included winning at the University of Kentucky camp and getting second play at the Bluegrass Games. In addition, the team won 35 matches, which no McCracken County team had done previously.
“I’m so appreciative I was able to be coached by Whitis for pretty much my whole volleyball career,” Mullinax said. “He’s been there for it all. No thank yous would be enough to show my gratitude towards him.”
As Mullinax said, Whitis has been there for it all for many young women participating in volleyball throughout the local area.
One memory Whitis cherishes is when former player Jasmine Bennett thanked him for touching her life and molding her into the person she is during her senior speech at the University of Louisville. Bennett played for Whitis at Lone Oak and finished her high school career at McCracken County High School before playing college volleyball.
“If you got the opportunity to work with Coach Whitis, then you should call yourself blessed. He is a one-of-a-kind man,” Assistant Coach Rebecca Cassidy said. “His love for his players, his coaching staff, and his family is something that not all coaches possess. He wants you to build yourself as a coach or a volleyball player and grow in life.”
Throughout his coaching career, Whitis has always wanted to ensure that he taught his players that, like sports, life has adversity, and the knowledge they can gain from being a student-athlete with the ups and downs is a part of life.
“I have known him for many years as a player competing against his team, to being fortunate enough to be on his coaching staff for several years,” Cassidy said. “His motto this year for our girls was ‘Relentless Pursuit’. He not only wants that on the court but off the court as well. I look up to this man as a colleague and a dear friend.”
Although the McCracken County program will have a new head coach at the helm next season, Whitis’s mark on the Lady Mustangs will last a lifetime. His dedication for almost two decades to the sport of volleyball has led many young women to the college level and molded those who stopped playing after the high school level.
“I came back one more year just for this group of kids,” Whitis said. “It was well worth it. Well worth it all. They were awesome.”
