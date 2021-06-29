After tearing her ACL late in the offseason, McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas was ruled out from returning to her second home, the basketball court, for the 2021 season. But, despite her injury, the Lady Mustang was always found courtside with her father, Roderick Thomas, cheering on her team.
“It was very devastating. It felt like everything that I had done every day was just getting taken away from me,” she told The Sun. “It was hard, but it got better over time when the season started because I was still able to be with the girls, which made it better. I was able to cheer them on from the sidelines. I was still there and a positive speaker in the locker room. It wasn’t as bad during the season because I was with them, but it was still pretty hard not being able to play.”
For her father and coach, Roderick Thomas, his daughter’s injury felt like a punch to the stomach. His youngest child — who has followed in her father’s, mother Dianndria’s, and brother Rodriguez’s athletic footsteps — had been sidelined, ending her summer season and shutting down any chance of returning to the court for her sophomore year of high school.
“It was tough, knowing the work she put in, and we were coming off a great summer,” Roderick Thomas said. “We went to Kentucky Premier, and we were trying out for the 15U at the time. Destiny played so well that Coach David Tapley asked if we would stay for the next session with 16- and 17-year-old teams. I was thinking her being able to play with this group is a good thing, and we were excited about that.”
Before long, the Thomas family received the call from Kentucky Premier Basketball, wanting Destiny to play for the 17U.
“It was so exciting to see because we were right there because when the pandemic hit, we weren’t able to use the school gym, but we were able to use Dr. Kern’s,” Coach Thomas said. “We were able to get in there pretty much every day, she was putting a lot of work in, and it was paying off. Destiny got out there with the 17U team and ended up getting calls from Virginia Tech right off the bat.”
Thomas’ impact on her travel basketball team last summer opened the eyes of many colleges across the country with her natural athleticism and knowledge of the game. She fell in love with a game at an early age when her brother, who plays for Murray State, started going to the gym to play.
“All of a sudden Northern Kentucky called and offered a scholarship,” her father said. “That’s where she got her first offer from, and that same summer, we started getting phone calls from Cincinnati, EKU and Murray State. It was a huge summer, and we were feeling good. And then right toward the end, within the last few games, she had the injury.”
Before tearing it up on the court as a Lady Mustang, she donned the Paducah Tilghman blue as a middle school standout. In her seventh-grade year, she was third-best in scoring with 253 points for the varsity squad, recording 8.7 per game. Playing in 29 games, Thomas made 83 2-pointers, 18 3-pointers, 32 out of 65 free throws, and 166 rebounds.
Returning as an eighth-grader, Thomas led Paducah Tilghman with 532 points. While recording 18.3 points per game, she finished her final season in blue with 150 2-pointers, 31 3-pointers, 139 out of 231 free throws, and 259 rebounds in 29 games.
“As soon as I went to my first workout, it did feel like McCracken was home,” she said. “It was pretty hard going back to Tilghman and playing (against them). I remember my first game of us playing Tilghman. I scored my 1,000th career point. It was pretty weird because I had scored most of the majority of my points while playing there. It was an emotional night, but it was fun seeing and playing against my old teammates. I very much respect them.”
Going from blue to crimson, Thomas did not falter under pressure. As a freshman Mustang, she led the team with 490 points, recording 14.8 per contest. She finished the season with 129 2-point shots, 36 3-pointers, 124 out of 194 free throws, and 204 rebounds.
Against Graves County on Jan. 7, 2020, Thomas snagged her 500th career rebound as a freshman. Then on Jan. 17, she scored her 1,000th career point.
While the Lady Mustangs did not have Thomas on the court with them this past season, the McCracken bunch finished 15-8, winning the Second District championship and finishing as the First Region runner-up.
In the meantime, Thomas went to therapy and met with her trainer two days a week to keep in shape and rehabilitate her knee. Wasting no time, Thomas started treatment three days after her surgery.
“I kicked that off as soon as I could get out and move it,” Thomas said. “I always tried to do something that I probably wasn’t supposed to be doing like I always had a ball in my hand at practice, I was dribbling, and just keeping the ball in my hands at all times, shooting on the side, doing everything that I could.”
Spectators at McCracken County games could often find Thomas on the sidelines with a ball in her hand as she cheered on her teammates alongside her father. He often stood up with head coach Scott Sivills throughout the season in crucial moments of the game.
One of two father/daughter duos for McCracken County’s basketball team, the two know there is a different form of pressure on and off the court. When a father can coach his child, the game often doesn’t end after the final buzzer.
“For me, coaching-wise, having a player like Destiny makes it easier. Of course, with the father and daughter dynamic, I have to be very careful with it, and it can be difficult at times, separating the coach from dad. I have been fortunate enough to coach some good players, including my son Rod,” Rod Thomas said.
“Destiny is a pleasure to coach. She’s a pleasure to go to battle with every night. The fun part of all that is going to the gym with her when it’s not game time. It’s a good bonding time for us, just working in the gym, where we spend a lot of time together.”
Before coaching at McCracken County, Rod Thomas started as a player at Murray State from 2000-02, eventually becoming the coach at Tilghman. During his time at PTHS, Thomas earned a 55-33 record with the boys in four seasons and a 105-25 record in five seasons with the Lady Tornado.
“It’s not easy most of the time, but it is fun when we’re in the gym together. It’s a lot of pressure if you think about it,” Destiny Thomas said. “Most of the time I’m in the gym, my dad’s in there with me, so he sees everything I do in practice, the shots I can take, the ones I’m not comfortable with taking. In games, he’s expecting me to shoot the shots that I know I can make. The only thing is, when I’m having a bad day, I will know about it.”
As Thomas returns to the court this upcoming season, she has one main goal, and that’s for McCracken County’s Lady Mustangs to win the region and make it to Rupp Arena in hopes of bringing home a state title. With many colleges contacting her, she feels blessed to build relationships with those who have reached her.
“I still have my options open and looking into some good schools,” Thomas said. “I’m blessed to have the schools that are calling and talking to me, building that relationship with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.