On Friday, the First Region baseball coaches met at Marshall County High School for the regional tournament draw to see what matchups will take place with eyes on a ticket to the 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament in Lexington next month.
Along with the draw, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the recipients for the Region 1 Player of the Year, All-State nominations, Senior All-Stars, Junior All-Stars, Sophomore All-Stars, District Players of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.
McCracken County’s Zach Sims received the most votes for Player of the Year. The senior hurler holds a 1.25 ERA in nine games on the mound for the Mustangs with six starts. In 39.1 innings, Sims has 51 strikeouts with a 6-1 win-loss record, surrendering 16 hits, 10 runs — seven earned, and 21 walks.
Offensively, Sims has a .322 batting average in 33 games and 90 at-bats. The Mustang has collected 16 runs, 29 hits, 19 RBI, six doubles, two triples, 16 walks, 2-for-3 in stolen bases, and 24 strikeouts.
McCracken County’s head coach Zach Hobbs received First Region Coach of the Year. Hobbs has led his Mustangs to a 25-10 record this season, including the program’s ninth Second District title since 2014. Under the guidance of Hobbs since the 2021 season, the Mustangs have a state runner-up title, three district titles, and two regional titles going into the 2023 regional tournament.
Graves County’s Justin Hayden received First Region Assistant Coach of the Year. The former McCracken County Assistant Coach returned to his former high school program for the 2023 season with head coach Josh Byrd. Hayden and the Eagles sit with an 18-13 and the Third District title ahead of the regional tournament.
AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS:Region 1 Player of the Year
Zach Sims, McCracken County
KHSBCA All-State Nominations
Nate Lang, McCracken County; Zach Sims, McCracken County; Levin East, Paducah Tilghman; Ross Aldridge, McCracken County; Konner Myatt, Ballard Memorial
Zach Sims, McCracken County; Levin East, Paducah Tilghman
Carson Tucker, Murray; Gunner Massey, Paducah Tilghman; Ross Aldridge, McCracken County
KHSBCA Sophomore All Stars
Brett Haas, St. Mary; Koltyn Perez, Carlisle County; Cole Lockhart, Calloway County
First District — Koltyn Perez, Carlisle County; Second District — Zach Sims, McCracken County; Third District — Konner Myatt, Ballard Memorial; Fourth District — Ethan Landis, Marshall County
Zach Hobbs, McCracken County
KHSBCA Assistant Coach of the Year
Justin Hayden, Graves County
Monday, May 22Location: Edward Jones Field
Carlisle County (23-12) vs. Ballard Memorial (18-15)
McCracken County (25-10) vs. Calloway County (14-17)
Monday, May 22Location: Preston Cope Field
Marshall County (19-13) vs. Hickman County (14-13)
Graves County (18-13) vs. Paducah Tilghman (19-10)
Tuesday, May 23Location: Preston Cope Field
Winner Carlisle County/Ballard Memorial vs. Winner McCracken County/Calloway County
Winner Marshall County/Hickman County vs. Winner Graves County/Paducah Tilghman
Wednesday, May 24Location: Preston Cope Field
