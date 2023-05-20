Zach Sims

On Friday morning, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced McCracken County’s Zach Sims received the First Region Baseball Player of the Year Award for his performance. The senior hurler holds a 1.25 ERA in nine games on the mound for the Mustangs with six starts. In 39.1 innings, Sims has 51 strikeouts with a 6-1 win-loss record, surrendering 16 hits, 10 runs — seven earned, and 21 walks.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday, the First Region baseball coaches met at Marshall County High School for the regional tournament draw to see what matchups will take place with eyes on a ticket to the 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament in Lexington next month.

Along with the draw, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the recipients for the Region 1 Player of the Year, All-State nominations, Senior All-Stars, Junior All-Stars, Sophomore All-Stars, District Players of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

