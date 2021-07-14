Recent McCracken County High School graduate Ashby Murt will continue her academic and softball career at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky, this fall.
“They approached me after the state tournament, and once I went to visit, it felt like home,” Murt told The Sun on Tuesday. “I’m blessed to be able to have the coaches that I had at McCracken County and the coaches that I had for my whole softball career. Thankful for my parents, family, friends, teammates and everyone that supported me. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”
During her time as a Lady Mustang, Murt played varsity softball under head coach Tony Hayden from 2018-21. She made the District All-Tournament team (2019, 2021), Region 1 All-Tournament Team (2019, 2021), Academic All-State First Team (2018, 2019, 2021), All Purchase Team Honorable Mention (2018), All Purchase Team (2019), and was an All-Star Game representative for the West 2021.
“She’s been a great student-athlete here at McCracken County,” Hayden said. “The four years that she’s been here, she has been a positive to our program. She’s part of one of the best senior classes we’ve ever had here.”
With a career-high of 99 games played as a Lady Mustang, Murt finished her high school experience with a career batting average of .374., .403 on-base percentage, .569 slugging percentage, and a fielding percentage of .950.
“As far as everything that we’ve all gone through, they all stood up, and Ashby led the team,” Hayden said. “And that’s what you want out of your seniors. She defines what senior leadership is about, there are a lot of superlatives for her, and she’s going to be a big loss for us, but Campbellsville is getting a very good player.”
In 87 at-bats as a senior, Murt finished with 23 runs, 36 hits, 27 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases. She ended with a .414 batting average, .448 on-base percentage, .586 slugging percentage and .985 fielding percentage.
Murt told The Sun that she is excited to get to Campbellsville and continue her career. She will make a move to her new home in six weeks to become a Lady Tiger.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, an honor graduate, and Youth Lead Class 9 graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.