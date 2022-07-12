McCracken County’s Nate Lang will continue his standout baseball career at the college level after high school. The Mustang outfielder and offensive leader announced on July 9 that he would head to Louisville to attend Bellarmine University for academics and baseball after graduation.
“Nate is an outstanding baseball player and an outstanding young man,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “He will do great things at Bellarmine. He is a great teammate and an outstanding leader.”
Lang, an upcoming senior, led the Mustangs with 44 RBI and tied for first with recent graduate Jack Bennett with 12 doubles and six triples. In addition, he led his team in stolen bases with 16 on 16 attempts.
“Bellarmine saw me when we played at the state tournament this year,” Lang said. “Since then, I have been talking to Coach Dominguez very often, and he wanted me out on a visit to Bellarmine. I like the school. It’s a great academic school and has a beautiful campus.”
Per KHSAA, Lang finished his junior year ranked as No. 11 in triples (6), No. 28 in RBI (44), and No. 37 in hits (49) in 42 games played and 117 official at-bats.
“They just turned D1 last year and are in the ASUN conference,” Lang said. “After that, I talked it over with my parents and coaches and think it is a great fit for me.”
Despite the Mustangs falling short in the semifinals with a 5-4 loss to the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Champions, St. Xavier, Lang’s season kept spectators and schools watching his performances. He was named one of the KHSBCA First Region All-State Nominees along with Bennett, Marshall County’s Evan Oakley and Paducah Tilghman’s Gage Griggs, and Levin East.
The KHSBCA also named Lang to the 2022 Junior All-Stars.
Donning the No. 11 on his back, Lang collected three home runs, 26 walks, and 35 runs and finished with a .419 batting average during the 2022 season as the team’s everyday center fielder and a leader in the outfield. His drive and passion for the game shined in the most vital moments throughout the season, which included a clutch hit during the state semifinal game that allowed McCracken to make it a 3-4 ballgame.
During his sophomore year and first year on varsity, he played in 39 games for a .358 average with 35 runs, 38 hits, 32 RBI, five doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 16 walks. In addition, he had two successful stolen bases on three attempts.
“I can’t wait to get back to high school ball and help my team for one last time. We are going to be working hard this off-season to build a successful season,” Lang said. “We are going to be a great team this upcoming season and are going to work hard to bring a state championship home.”
