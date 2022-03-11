Since the inception of McCracken County High School, the fast-pitch softball program has built a legacy of female student-athletes under the guidance of local fast-pitch coaching legend Tony Hayden. And this year means unfinished business for a team that left everything on the field last season.
“The goal is always to get to the state tournament,” Hayden said. “We’ve got a majority of our hitters back and have our whole defensive team back. Also, we’re young, and we got some sophomores pushing people. We have everything back, it’s just a matter of what happens in the circle, how we play defense, and score runs.”
During the 2021 KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament, the cards were not in the Lady Mustangs’ favor after mother nature, and administrative red tape played a cruel joke on the team, forcing them to continue a game on a completely different day.
The No. 4 Lady Mustangs were in a good position on Saturday, June 12, with a 2-1 lead over the No. 3 Louisville Butler in the top of the fourth inning when a downpour left officials with their hands tied, deeming the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium unplayable. Despite the University of Kentucky telling KHSAA that the field was fine to play on, officials said the team would need to come back later, a four-hour trip to and from Lexington that left the Lady Mustangs in limbo.
But, with a day in between, the McCracken County crew resumed play that Monday and fell 6-4 during the morning hours. Nevertheless, Louisville Butler continued to play in the state tournament and was crowned with the state title a week later to add to the Mustang heartbreak.
“I can tell you what’s on the back of our practice shirts, and that’s unfinished business,” Hayden said. “Our two seniors are doing a great job of keeping the focus for what we are trying to accomplish. Both played and were starters last year, Ariel Fox and Zoe Smithson. They both played big roles, and with the junior class behind them and the sophomores coming through, on paper, it looks good. But that paper doesn’t win games.”
Fox and Smithson were both dominating forces for the Lady Mustangs in the 2021 season. Smithson led her team in runs batted in with 38, 48 hits and a team-high 17 doubles as a junior. With 46 hits, 23 RBIs, and a .387 batting average, Fox posted numbers that left a lasting impression on the 2021 season.
Along with the two seniors, standout junior Ally Hutchins left a mark as she does whenever her cleats touch the dirt.
Hutchins led her team in home runs with 11, 38 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and gave it her all in the pitching circle. In 72 innings, the future University of Kentucky Wildcat led her pitching staff with 81 strikeouts while collecting eight wins and two saves for an ERA of 1.94 on 1,197 pitches.
“We’re hoping for big things. I can tell you that from the start,” Hayden said. “With our schedule, they better come to play every night. We don’t have any weak sisters on the weekends or in our tournament. So a majority of our schedule is loaded down.”
Sophomore Karleigh Grace Walker will also play a vital role for the Lady Mustangs in the upcoming season. As a freshman, she led her team in hits with a whopping 53, earned a .491 batting average, and 11 doubles in 36 games.
Like the coaching staff, the ladies of McCracken County know what needs to happen to return to the state tournament playing field. While it will not always be an easy road, Hayden and his talent-filled roster will leave their mark on the 2022 season.
“Our pitchers will have to pitch, and our defense will have to play,” Hayden said. “When you have Daviess County, South Warren, and Henderson close together and of course Graves County and Marshall, it’s a pretty wicked schedule, but it’s what you have to play to get where they want to go.”
McCracken County will kick off its season on the road against Graves County on March 18. The home opener for the Lady Mustangs will be on March 21 against Livingston Central.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.