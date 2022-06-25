Since the beginning of her varsity fast-pitch softball career, McCracken County’s Ally Hutchins has shined brightly on the diamond. With patience at the plate and fierceness in the circle, Hutchins brings the game to the next level, earning her the title of 2022 Region 1 Softball Player of the Year.
“The initial reaction was surprised because honestly, anyone on our team could’ve earned it, but it’s a huge honor,” Hutchins said. “It means a lot considering all the talent in our region.”
Hutchins began her career with the Mustangs as an eighth-grader in 2019. From there, she set fire and has not let up since. Her time with the team has transformed into a family, a lifelong sisterhood with her teammates and coaching staff.
“This team is like a second family to me. I love them all like sisters and couldn’t be more proud of the run we put together,” She said. “It was a shame to end on a game that wasn’t our best, but I wouldn’t want to be in Lexington with any other team.”
The sisterhood between Hutchins and her teammates showed during the season, especially as the season pushed into the regional and state tournaments. With each play and crucial moment for the Lady Mustangs, spectators could see what the team and game meant to Hutchins on the field and in the dugout.
Although the season ended with a loss against Lexington Catholic during the 2022 KHSAA Fast Pitch State Tournament semifinals, Hutchins and the Lady Mustangs finished with a 34-3 record, leading the state in home runs. In addition, the team had 14 shutouts and three no-hitters.
The future University of Kentucky Wildcat worked 85 innings in the circle, pitching in 18 games. She allowed 72 hits, 33 runs (26 earned), and 33 walks while striking out 109 for a 2.14 ERA. The three no-hitters and seven shutouts belonged to Hutchins in the circle.
During her junior season, Hutchins ranked at No. 5 in slugging percentage (1.250), No. 7 in RBI (60), No. 10 in home runs (13), No. 15 in batting average (.583), No. 15 in walks (26), No. 29 in triples (6), and No. 40 in hits (56).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.