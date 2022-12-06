DRAFFENVILLE — There are moments in high school sports that go down as moments fans and players never forget. Years from now, those same spectators and young men on the court will reminisce over the moments that made the game great. On Saturday afternoon, the McCracken County Mustang basketball program lived through one of those moments in a 76-72 double overtime contest at Marshall County High School’s annual Hoopfest in Reed Conder Gymnasium.
In the third matchup of Saturday’s events, the Mustangs (2-0) battled against the Charleston Bluejays from Charleston, MO, the defending Missouri state champions, with McCracken seniors Ian Hart and Jack McCune in control of the court.
“We are proud of our guys for showing a lot of mental toughness,” head coach Dustin Roberts said. “Every possession was big in that game. Our kids made a couple of big plays down the stretch that allowed us to get the win versus a good Charleston team.”
Despite McCracken County heading into the second quarter with a 16-12 lead over Charleston, the Bluejays were able to take control of the court, pushing ahead of the Mustangs. But with McCracken County down by two with seconds left in the second quarter, senior Carson Purvis tied it at 26-26 with a buzzer-beating field goal going into halftime.
Heading into the fourth quarter, McCracken County led 43-42. However, the two teams became tied at 54-54 with less than a minute to play. The score moved to 56-56 as the buzzer signaled that regulation playing time had finished, sending the Mustangs and Bluejays into overtime as Reed Conder erupted in excitement from both sides of the gymnasium.
Charleston led 63-60 as McCracken County gained possession with less than a minute to play in overtime. The Mustangs cut into the three-point lead with a free throw to make it 63-61 with time running out. Both sides of the bench called timeouts to readjust and work on a plan of attack as fans from Charleston, McCracken, and Marshall County waited in anticipation.
The anticipation was fulfilled with the gymnasium shaking with 1.5 seconds left as the official handed Hart the basketball. With a football pass from Hart soaring across the court, McCune caught it at 0.6 seconds to make the unreal edge-of-your-seat shot. As the buzzer sounded, McCune was in midair as the ball bounced around the rim before falling through the net to tie the game at 66-66, sending the Mustangs into double overtime.
“I just knew I wanted to at least get a shot off, and with Ian’s perfect pass, it gave me an easy shot to tie it,” McCune said.
As Charleston walked back to the bench to discuss a game plan in double overtime, the Mustangs enveloped McCune, with Hart running back to his team, greeted by Coach Roberts in excitement as the McCracken County student section howled and celebrated what they had witnessed.
The full-court moment between McCune and Hart increased the adrenaline and determination of McCracken County going into the second overtime. Outscoring the Bluejays 10-6, the Mustangs took advantage of free throws and Charleston getting into foul trouble as Zachyran Thomas fouled out in the contest’s final minutes.
In the double overtime, McCracken County collected 13 out of the 19 free throws throughout the matchup, leading them to the 76-72 finale.
Hart led all scorers in the game with 23 and 12 rebounds, earning an MVP award for his performance at Hoopfest. McCune followed Hart with 22 points, which included the sports movie-like game-tying buzzer beater. In addition, McCune collected 10 rebounds in the win.
McCracken County will travel to University Heights on Thursday before heading to the Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County over the weekend. After that, the Mustangs will return home after four road games, hosting Marshall County on December 16, 2022.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 76, CHARLESTON 72
CHARLESTON 12 16 14 14 10 6 — 72
MCCRACKEN CO 16 12 15 13 10 10 — 76
CHARLESTON: A. Williams 19, T. Stanback 17, K. Owens 15, R. Coleman 14, R. Wiley 3, Z. Thomas 2. FIELD GOALS: 17 (K. Owens 5, T. Stanback 4, R. Coleman 4, A. Williams 3, Z. Thomas). 3-POINTERS: 6 (A. Williams 3, T. Stanback 2, R. Wiley). FREE THROWS: 18/22. RECORD: 3-2.
MCCRACKEN CO: I. Hart 23, J. McCune 22, C. Miller 18, J. Bradley 7, J. Klope 4, C. Purvis 2. FIELD GOALS: 21 (I. Hart 7, J. McCune 5, C. Miller 4, J. Bradley 2, J. Klope 2, Purvis). 3-POINTERS: 5 (I. Hart 2, C. Miller 2, J. McCune). FREE THROWS: 19/26 RECORD: 2-0.
