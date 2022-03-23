The Paducah Sun has named McCracken County junior Destiny Thomas the All-Purchase Female Player of the Year. Courtesy of The Paducah Sun, Thomas will be given a $1,000 scholarship for earning the title of Player of the Year.
“For all of the things that Destiny had to endure from her ACL injury and then getting mentally and physically ready for the season,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “I am super proud of her being The Paducah Sun Female Player of the Year. She had an outstanding season leading our team to a 31-2 season.”
Thomas led her team with 594 total points, an average of 18.0 per game per KHSAA. At the free-throw line, she collected 177 points in 33 games played. She finished her junior season with a 54.2 field goal percentage, making 196 out of 365 attempted shots.
In addition to her impressive statistics, she led her Lady Mustangs with 197 rebounds, averaging 6.0 per game. Thomas also made the KHSAA Top-50 Scoring Leaders and Top-50 Field Goal Leaders.
“I’m blessed. Everything is falling into place right now,” Thomas said. “It’s unbelievable, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates or coaches. It’s just crazy. I still can’t even process everything going on right now.”
Among her achievements this season, the McCracken County junior announced that she has committed to Murray State University to further her basketball career after graduating next spring. The announcement came via social media after she and her Lady Mustangs returned home from the 2022 KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
“I love that school, I love the coaches, and they did good on their recruiting process,” Thomas said. “I didn’t want to be too far away from home, which 45 minutes isn’t bad. My parents and family will be close enough to come and watch me, which means a lot. And just the culture of Murray is amazing. I love the team and the environment, which made me want to go there.”
As her brother and father before, Thomas will don the Murray State Racer uniform, adding her natural talent on the court to an already impressive roster.
“I don’t think we processed how good or what we did for McCracken County and the team,” Thomas said. “During the season, we played good basketball, and it meant a lot for all of our team to make history and accomplish the things that we did. Moving on, I feel like this gave us a boost of confidence, and we’re going to miss our seniors, but we do feel like we have a good chance to do it again next year.”
The Lady Mustangs set the standard during the basketball season, winning 31 games with only two losses. With undeniable talent throughout the roster, the Lady Mustangs will return most of their team going into the 2022-23 season next winter, which Thomas is excited about.
Along with being named Player of the Year, Thomas was named to The Paducah Sun’s All-Purchase Team with her fellow teammates and other talented young women in the region.
The selection is bittersweet for Thomas, who missed her sophomore season due to a torn ACL.
However, despite being on the sidelines, she never stopped supporting her team as she trained and worked back to the top of her game.
“It meant a lot, seeing all the hard work pay off from last year. Especially with me being out last year,” she said. “My coaches and the staff helping me push through meant a lot to me.”
