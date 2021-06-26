From the beginning of the season until the very end, McCracken County’s Jack Bennett shined on the diamond. And on Wednesday, Bennett announced on social media that he is continuing his academic and baseball career at Western Kentucky University after graduating in the spring of 2022.
While Bennett was unavailable to speak on his commitment due to his schedule with the Nashville Knights Baseball club, The Sun had an opportunity to talk with McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs.
“Jack is a great player and a great leader,” Hobbs said on Wednesday. “He has a tremendous work ethic on the field, in the weight room, and the classroom. Western Kentucky University is getting an outstanding young man.”
During the season, Bennett came in clutch for the Mustangs in many different instances, including a walk-off hit against Hopkinsville on April 21 to earning a save on May 22 against Lyon County.
In 41 games, Bennett had 128 at-bats to earn an average of .344 with nine doubles, one triple and three home runs — two coming in the postseason against Bowling Green on June 12 and Collins on June 16.
His home run against Bowling Green kept the Mustangs in the game despite being down 4-0 until the sixth inning, when Bennett knocked one over the left-field wall to score two.
The two-run shot allowed teammate Braden Vinyard to have an opportunity to walk it off with a bloop to right field in the seventh.
He collected 44 hits, 42 RBIs, 33 runs and 12 walks, with only 17 strikeouts during his junior season as a Mustang. As a baserunner, Bennett stole a base eight times in nine attempts.
“I’m excited he will be wearing crimson again next year,” Hobbs said. “He will have a great collegiate career.”
Bennett isn’t just a powerhouse offensively. He is a workhorse on the mound for McCracken. In 28 innings, the right-hander allowed 21 hits, 11 runs, and seven earned runs for a 1.75 ERA, while striking out 33. He finished with a 3-2 record and collected the ’Stangs only save in the 2021 season.
The incoming senior will return to Edward Jones Field next season and start back up with the team after the KHSAA dead period (June 25 through July 9) with the goal of returning to the state tournament next year.
