Marshall County's Evan Oakley

Marshall County's Evan Oakley leads off at third base earlier in the season during a matchup against McCracken County. The KHSBCA named Oakley as one of the First Region Top Two Seniors along with Jack Bennett. 

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

After the dust settled at Haas Field from the Second District championship game on Wednesday night between the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado, the KHSBCA met on Thursday morning to name the First Region Coach and Player of the Year.

The Mustangs claimed the Second District for the eighth time in as many seasons, defeating Paducah Tilghman with a 6-5 finish.

This was McCracken County’s 23rd consecutive victory over the Blue Tornado.

The hardware given to head coach Zach Hobbs was not the only award he would receive within 24 hours.

The KHSBCA named Hobbs the First Region Coach of the Year. Hobbs and his Mustangs sit with a 30-6 record heading into regional tournament play next week.

Hobbs led his team to the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship in his first year as head coach. Although the Mustangs came home as the state runner-up, it only motivated the current roster to fight and return to the highest playing field for high school baseball in Kentucky.

McCracken County will continue its season on Monday, May 23, against Hickman County at Marshall County’s field.

The winner between the two will compete against the winner between Mayfield and Calloway County at Graves County on Tuesday, May 24, for a shot at the regional championship.

When the KHSBCA named the First Region Player of the Year, it was unanimous by all. McCracken County senior and future member of the Western Kentucky University baseball program, Jack Bennett, was given the title after an incredible regular season and hot start to his final postseason in McCracken crimson.

Per KHSAA stats, Bennett sits at No. 8 for walks (31), No. 11 in Earned Run Average (0.68), No. 18 in triples (five), No. 24 in home runs (seven), No. 29 in hits (47), No. 32 in slugging percentage (0.869), and No. 44 in batting average (.475).

For the First Region Assistant Coach of the Year, the KHSBCA awarded the title of McCracken County’s Jack Coleman.

The former Lone Oak Flash pitcher played under the guidance of Geno Miller and has coached at McCracken County for four years.

Both Hobbs and Coleman are teachers at McCracken County High School.

The KHSBCA voted the following names on Thursday:

KHSBC Junior All-StarsLevin East — Paducah Tilghman

Nate Lang- McCracken County

Cadwell Turner — Calloway County (alternate)

KHSBCA Sophomore All-StarsRoss Aldridge — McCracken County

Hayden Alexander — Graves County

Caleb Ehling — McCracken County (alternate)

KHSBCA 1st Region Top Two Seniors

Jack Bennett — McCracken County

Evan Oakley — Marshall County

KHSBCA 1st Region All-State NomineesJack Bennett — McCracken County

Gage Griggs — Paducah Tilghman

Evan Oakley — Marshall County

Nate Lang — McCracken County

Levin East — Paducah Tilghman

