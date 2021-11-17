If you’ve driven through the campus of McCracken County High School, you might have noticed some dirt being moved and crews hard at work on the baseball field. Those crews are busy making major upgrades to the Mustangs diamond in preparation for the 2022 season. An all turf infield, dugout and bullpen are scheduled to be done by early February just in time for official baseball practices to begin.
“I anticipate the new turf will save our program 75 to 100 hours a year in field work from a players standpoint,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “It gets them home quicker for homework, we are on the field more, and we aren’t having to work after on the field.”
This turf upgrade will allow baseball games to be played rain or shine. There will no longer be a need to quickly pull out a tarp the moment dark clouds roll over. There will no longer be a need to rake the field before and after games or stripe the infield. The outfield will remain grass so it will need to be maintained with regular mowing and striping but that will now be the majority of what needs to be maintained regularly.
“I was skeptical switching from grass to turf, I love a natural grass baseball field, I thought it would possibly cause an issue with the state tournament but five of the last six state champions have turf fields. I think it plays truer, there are really no bad hops, but in reality it just gets us on the field more and we can practice on it year round,” Hobbs said.
Some might be skeptical of the upgrades since McCracken County High School has only been in existence for nine years and the field was in great shape compared to others in the area. But unlike a lot of other projects that come about that need grant money or assistance from school boards or the state, this project is funded fully by the hard work of the baseball booster club.
Hobbs says it the renovation to a turf field will not only be a benefit to the Mustangs but will also be a place to place for other teams who have rain out game to come and play as well as summer tournament and little league tournaments as well.
The turf field will also feature a floating mound and bases that can be moved to accommodate different ages of play.
Hobbs hopes these features will be attractive to those who organize tournaments in the off season when his team isn’t busy on the field.
“They only negative I’ve found so far is we won’t be able to eat sunflower seeds,” Hobbs said jokingly.
All-in-all the McCracken County baseball team is excited to see the finished product and anxious to get out on their new turf field.
