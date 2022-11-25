After a pair of scrimmages against Henderson County and Ft. Campbell, the McCracken County Mustangs wrestling program kicked off their season on Wednesday, November 23. They traveled to Elizabethtown to compete in the John Hardin Team Duals even where they finished a perfect 4-0. The following are team and individual results from the contest:
McCracken County (4-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.