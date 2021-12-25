The McCracken County wrestling team took second place as a team overall in the Evansville North Border Brawl on Wednesday. This would be the start to a busy few days before taking some time off for the Christmas holiday.
The following day, they traveled to participate in Thursday’s Christian County Invitational where they finished in 8th place out of 19 teams, with a team score of 103.
So far this season, the McCracken County wrestling team holds a record of 10-5 as a dual team and is currently ranked 2nd in their class.
