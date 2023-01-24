The McCracken County High School wrestling team was on the road last week with trips to Harrisburg, Illinois, and Warren County. Although the Mustangs fell short against Marion High School, they went on to defeat the following three schools they competed against in the Harrisburg Tri-Meet and Warren County Quad-Meet.
MARION — 63; MCCRACKEN COUNTY — 18
106: Ariel Workman (MCCN) over (MARION) (For.) 113: Reddick Cook (MARION) over Braedyn Noland (MCCN) (Fall 0:34) 120: Max Wade (MARION) over Emma Drake (MCCN) (Fall 1:05) 126: Brennan Vogt (MARION) over Royce Conn (MCCN) (Fall 0:42) 132: Tate Miller (MARION) over Logan Kissiar (MCCN) (Fall 0:51) 138: Hunter Gibb (MARION) over Cole Hawthorne (MCCN) (Fall 2:28) 145: Caleb Ohnesorge (MARION) over Nash Smallwood (MCCN) (Fall 0:53) 152: James Barragan (MCCN) over J. Chmiel (MARION) (Fall 1:13) 160: Caden Frey (MARION) over Bryce McTaggart (MCCN) (Fall 3:04) 170: Jacob Copeland (MCCN) over (MARION) (For.) 182: Malaki Heathely (MARION) over Isaiah Harris (MCCN) (Fall 3:28)195: Jordyn Beverly (MARION) over Domonique Bryant (MCCN) (Fall 1:11) 220: Bryan Madinger (MARION) over Conner Tilford (MCCN) (Dec 7-5) 285: Kanye Gunn (MARION) over Frankie Nutt (MCCN) (Fall 5:59)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY — 40; HARRISBURG — 34
106: Ariel Workman (MCCN) over (HARRISBG) (For.) 113: Avery Henderson (HARRISBG) over Braedyn Noland (MCCN) (Fall 3:02) 120: Jordan Curtis (HARRISBG) over Emma Drake (MCCN) (MD 11-1) 126: Tony Keene (HARRISBG) over Royce Conn (MCCN) (Fall 1:21) 132: Logan Kissiar (MCCN) over Aiden Unthank (HARRISBG) (Dec 14-8) 138: Cole Hawthorne (MCCN) over Cody Gunter (HARRISBG) (Fall 0:52) 145: Briar Butler (HARRISBG) over Nash Smallwood (MCCN) (Fall 0:54) 152: James Barragan (MCCN) over Brock Felty (HARRISBG) (Fall 3:55) 160: Bryce McTaggart (MCCN) over Ryan Maddox (HARRISBG) (MD 10-2) 170: Jacob Copeland (MCCN) over Will Moyer (HARRISBG) (Fall 3:07) 182: Isaiah Harris (MCCN) over Brendan Hicks (HARRISBG) (Dec 5-4) 195: Caleb Williford (HARRISBG) over Domonique Bryant (MCCN) (Fall 1:19)220: Conner Tilford (MCCN) over Mason King (HARRISBG) (Fall 2:34) 285: Javier Horton (HARRISBG) over Frankie Nutt (MCCN) (Fall 4:49)
In addition, McCracken County defeated Warren Co 57-24, Central Hardin 45-36, and Green County 75-6 on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.