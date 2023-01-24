James Barragan

McCracken County’s James Barragan competes against Marion High School last Thursday night at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, IL. Barragan won against Marion and Harrisburg during the Tri-Meet for his weight class.

The McCracken County High School wrestling team was on the road last week with trips to Harrisburg, Illinois, and Warren County. Although the Mustangs fell short against Marion High School, they went on to defeat the following three schools they competed against in the Harrisburg Tri-Meet and Warren County Quad-Meet.

MARION — 63; MCCRACKEN COUNTY — 18

