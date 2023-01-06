On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs welcomed the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers to Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. With a nail-biting 52-47 finish, the Mustangs remain perfect with a 13-0 record, standing alone as the only undefeated high school basketball team in Kentucky.
Despite the win, McCracken County ran into trouble quickly against the Tigers in the first quarter as Hopkinsville went on a 5-0 run. Connor Miller would break the scoring drought for McCracken County, making it 5-2 with time left in the quarter. However, the Tigers were able to head into the second quarter with a 9-4 lead.
With Jack McCune leading the Mustangs, McCracken County pushed ahead of the Tigers in the second quarter, outscoring their opponent 20-10. McCune led all scorers with 23 points in the contest, scoring 13 in the second quarter to assist in the team leading 24-19 going into halftime.
Although the Mustangs went into the third quarter with the lead, Hopkinsville surged with aggressive tactics, taking control against the Mustangs and eventually taking the lead back as the contest inched closer to a finale. However, neither team wanted to back down, as McCracken County wanted to keep an unblemished record, and Hopkinsville wanted to be the team to take that record away.
In the fourth quarter, Hopkinsville led 37-35, with McCracken County looming. The Tigers continued to rule over the Mustangs, but it would be McCune to tie it 38-38, shifting the momentum in Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena and taking control of the court.
With less than five minutes left to play, McCracken County and Hopkinsville remained tied at 40-40. However, with the assistance of the Tigers landing into foul trouble and a 3-point field goal by Carson Purvis, the Mustangs took a 45-43 lead with a minute left in the contest.
Jordan Bridges and Jonathan Venable’s time at the free throw line with seconds left in the contest allowed McCracken County to take a 52-47 lead. Still, until the buzzer sounded, Hopkinsville continued to fight. However, the Mustang would take the win and continue to stand alone this season.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 52, HOPKINSVILLE 47
HOPKINSVILLE 9 10 18 10 — 47
MCCRACKEN CO 4 20 11 17 — 52
HOPKINSVILLE: K. Smith 11, A. Williams 10, D. Mercer 9, J. Gavin 8, D. Leavell 5, I. Manning 2, D. Ramey 2. FIELD GOALS: 14 (A. Williams 4, D. Mercer 3, J. Gavin 3, B. Leavell, K. Smith, D. Ramey). 3-POINTERS: 4 (K. Smith 3, B. Leavell). FREE THROWS: 7/10. RECORD: 5-9.
MCCRACKEN CO: J. McCune 23, C. Purvis 12, C. Miller 8, J. Venable 5, J. Bridges 4. FIELD GOALS: 16 (J. McCune 7, C. Miller 4, C. Purvis 3, J. Bridges, J. Venable). 3-POINTERS: 4 (J. McCune 2, C. Purvis 2). FREE THROWS: 8/12. RECORD: 13-0.
LADY MUSTANGS 68, LADY PATRIOTS 48The McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Massac County Lady Patriots on Thursday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Lady Mustangs moved to 15-2 with a 68-48 victory over Massac County.
Before the contest between the Lady Mustangs and Massac County, seniors Caroline Sivills and Destiny Thomas were recognized for their accomplishments on the basketball court. Before the holiday break, Sivills collected her 500th career rebound, and Thomas collected her 1,000th career rebound.
Thomas led all scorers with 24 points, 11 coming in the first quarter, to push her Lady Mustangs to a 14-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Despite Thomas posting 11 points in the quarter, Massac County jumped on the board first. In the contest’s first half, McCracken County struggled to find a rhythm against the Lady Patriots. However, as the game continued, the Lady Mustangs worked together and readjusted, taking a 10-point lead heading into halftime.
“We talked about playing our style of basketball, and we didn’t get started on a good foot,” head coach Scott Sivills said. “At halftime, we made some small adjustments and talked about anticipating the pass more defensively, and I thought we played better in the third quarter. I’m proud of our effort in the second half.”
In the third quarter, the Lady Mustangs shined against the Lady Patriots with all hands on deck as Thomas, Sivills, Claire Johnson, Mikee Buchanan, Briley Benton, and Reagan Hill collected 23 points to Massac County’s 10. As Sivills mentioned, the minor adjustments were noticeable as McCracken County began to control the court, pressuring the Lady Patriots defensively.
With a comfortable lead, the starting five for McCracken County could take a breather as younger Lady Mustangs took control of the court in the fourth quarter. As time ran out, the Lady Mustangs were able to claim win No. 15 this season.
MASSAC COUNTY 8 13 10 17 — 48
MCCRACKEN CO 14 17 23 14 — 68
MASSAC COUNTY: E. Coakley 12, B. Burnett 10, A. Gower 9, S. Bormann 6, O. Farmer 5, M. Hart 2, K. Hight 2, J. Tolbert 2. FIELD GOALS: 10 (A. Gower 3, B. Burnett 3, E. Coakley 2, K. Hight, J. Tolbert). 3-POINTERS: 5 (S. Bormann 2, E. Coakley 2, O. Farmer). FREE THROWS: 13/19. RECORD: 10-5.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: D. Thomas 24, M. Buchanan 18, C. Johnson 13, C. Sivills 6, B. Benton 5, R. Hill 2. FIELD GOALS: 25 (D. Thomas 9, M. Buchanan 6, C. Johnson 5, C. Sivills 3, B. Benton, R. Hill). 3-POINTERS: 4 (M. Buchanan 2, D. Thomas, B. Benton). FREE THROWS: 6/8. RECORD: 15-2.
