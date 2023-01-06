On Thursday night, the McCracken County Mustangs welcomed the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers to Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. With a nail-biting 52-47 finish, the Mustangs remain perfect with a 13-0 record, standing alone as the only undefeated high school basketball team in Kentucky.

Despite the win, McCracken County ran into trouble quickly against the Tigers in the first quarter as Hopkinsville went on a 5-0 run. Connor Miller would break the scoring drought for McCracken County, making it 5-2 with time left in the quarter. However, the Tigers were able to head into the second quarter with a 9-4 lead.

