On Tuesday night, the second round of the First Region baseball tournament began with the matchup between the McCracken County Mustangs and Carlisle County Comets at Preston Cope Field. The Mustangs defeated the Comets with a 10-0 finish in five innings, punching the team’s ninth ticket to the First Region Championship on Wednesday night with eyes on a trip to the state tournament to represent the region.

Ross Aldridge earned the victory for McCracken County in four innings on the mound. Aldridge surrendered four hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking zero on 74 pitches.

