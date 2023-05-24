On Tuesday night, the second round of the First Region baseball tournament began with the matchup between the McCracken County Mustangs and Carlisle County Comets at Preston Cope Field. The Mustangs defeated the Comets with a 10-0 finish in five innings, punching the team’s ninth ticket to the First Region Championship on Wednesday night with eyes on a trip to the state tournament to represent the region.
Ross Aldridge earned the victory for McCracken County in four innings on the mound. Aldridge surrendered four hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking zero on 74 pitches.
The McCracken County Mustangs and Carlisle County Comets came into the matchup with goals in mind. The Mustangs continued the program’s hunt for its ninth regional title and appearance in the state tournament, while the Comets looked to continue the program’s first regional tournament run since 1992.
The Mustangs jumped on the board first with a bases-clearing double by Scout Moffatt, which allowed McCracken County to take a 3-0 lead over Carlisle County in the third inning. The inning continued for McCracken County as they plated 10 runs across the board in a 30-minute home half of the inning.
Overall, Moffatt led the contest going 3-for-3 with five RBI.
The bottom of the third inning started with a lead-off single by Jude Farley ahead of Griffin Cantrell drawing a seven-pitch walk. During Cantrell’s time at the plate, courtesy runner Noah Nyberg stole second base to put the Mustangs in scoring position. The next batter, Caleb Ehling, placed a bunt down, moving the runners and reaching first base safely. Then, on a 2-0 count, Moffatt ripped his RBI double to score Nyberg, Cantrell, and Ehling.
McCracken County’s momentum continued as a pitch hit Nate Lang. Carlisle County recorded its first out as Eli James flew out to left field. However, the Mustangs plated a run as Miller Green singled to left field, scoring Moffatt and Lang to make it 5-0. Zach Sims made it 6-0 with an RBI double, scoring Green.
The inning continued with Weston Miller earning a five-pitch walk before Farley batted for the second time in the inning. During Farley’s at-bat, Sims made it 7-0, scoring on a passed ball. Then, Farley singled, moving Miller into scoring position at third base. The score moved to 8-0 when Cantrell grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Miller as Farley was out at second.
McCracken County’s Ehling then doubled on a fly ball to center field. Moffatt, the next batter, singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Cantrell and Ehling to score to make it 10-0. Lang grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Carlisle County to collect the third out.
Aldridge returned to the mound after the extended home half of the third inning. The junior hurler faced four batters, striking out two and inducing a groundout with a single by Caysen Mitchell in between.
McCracken County continued in the bottom of the fourth inning, where James led off by being hit by a pitch. Then, Green and Caden Kern went down in order before Miller singled to left field on a fly ball. However, the inning ended with a strikeout of Nyberg.
Ehling appeared in relief in his first outing since his injury on March 25. The junior lefty worked an inning, allowing one hit and striking out two of five batters.
Ashton Spurr took the loss for Carlisle County, working over two innings on the mound. The freshman hurler allowed six hits, seven runs (earned), and two walks on 53 pitches.
Jonah Bruer and Dylan Jewell appeared in relief for Carlisle County.
Bruer worked less than an inning for the Comets. The freshman allowed three hits, three runs (earned), and walked one of seven batters.
Jewell threw an inning on the mound. The senior allowed one hit and struck out two of four batters.
The Mustangs will face Paducah Tilghman in the First Region championship on Wednesday night at Preston Cope Field. The title winner will represent the region at the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament in Lexington. The first two rounds of the state tournament will be played at the Lexington Counter Clocks’ newly renovated stadium, with the state championship at Kentucky Proud Park on UK’s campus.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 10, CARLISLE COUNTY 0
CCHS 0 0 10 0 X — 10-10-0
WP: R. Aldridge; LP: A. Spurr
2B: CCHS — K. Perez; MCHS — Z. Sims, S. Moffatt, C. Ehling
TB: CCHS — K. Perez 3, D. Jewell 2, C. Mitchell 1; MCHS — S. Moffatt 4, C. Ehling 3, Z. Sims 2, J. Farley 2, M. Green 1, W. Miller 1
HBP: MCHS — N. Lang, E. James
SB: MCHS — N. Nyberg, M. Green, N. Lang. S. Moffatt
RECORDS: McCracken County (27-10); Carlisle County (24-13)
