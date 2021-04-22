The game started and ended with McCracken County’s Jack Bennett.
With one out and two men on base, Bennett stepped up to the plate and hit a walk-off line drive to left field to earn the 5-4 victory over the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers on Wednesday night.
“I’m speechless,” Bennett said. “You know I’ve been struggling at the plate so far this season, and I just wanted to do a job. Adjust (at the plate) on two strikes and win the ballgame.”
The junior started the game on the mound for McCracken and went three innings. Bennett struck out four and allowed four runs on six hits.
“Overall, I felt like we came out a little sluggish at the plate. We had to make more adjustments,” McCracken coach Taylor Follis said. “With two strikes, we have to really swing the bat, and we’re having problems with that right now. Overall, I couldn’t be happier for this ball club and getting the win.”
The night started with Hopkinsville’s Zach Moss hitting a solo shot to left field. Moss went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Tigers.
Hopkinsville (8-1) led the Mustangs (9-4) until the bottom of the fifth inning when Grant Godwin scored, tying it up at 4-4. The game remained at a standstill between the two teams until the bottom of the seventh when McCracken began to rally.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this past week and weekend,” Follis said. “But these guys showed up, and they were determined to get this win tonight and they did.”
McCracken’s half of the seventh began when Rivers Moffatt was hit by a pitch thrown by Hoptown’s Tim Cansler. Moffatt would advance to third on a Godwin single to right.
The momentum continued as cheers came from the Mustang dugout, waiting for a walk-off hit. And that’s when Bennett stepped into the batter’s box.
With his line drive, Moffatt came across home plate to signify the winning run. In a blink of an eye, the entire McCracken dugout raced out to the middle of the field to celebrate with Bennett.
Josh Tucker earned the win for McCracken. Tucker pitched four innings, allowed zero runs on zero hits and struck out six in his appearance.
Moffatt, Godwin and Bennett collected the Mustangs’ three hits on the night with one each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.