With two consecutive Friday night wins, the McCracken County Mustang football program is showing up and taking care of business. The Mustangs are now undefeated in district play with a 34-14 win over the visiting Apollo Eagles.

Excitement and adrenaline set the stage at Marquette Stadium. The Mustang Nation fan section joined the coed cheerleading squad to greet the Mustangs as they entered through the inflatable horse head and trampled through the giant banner to take the field before kickoff. Before the game began, McCracken County (2-4) and Apollo were looking for their second win this season, with the two teams knowing only one would finish 2-4 as the final whistle blew.

