With two consecutive Friday night wins, the McCracken County Mustang football program is showing up and taking care of business. The Mustangs are now undefeated in district play with a 34-14 win over the visiting Apollo Eagles.
Excitement and adrenaline set the stage at Marquette Stadium. The Mustang Nation fan section joined the coed cheerleading squad to greet the Mustangs as they entered through the inflatable horse head and trampled through the giant banner to take the field before kickoff. Before the game began, McCracken County (2-4) and Apollo were looking for their second win this season, with the two teams knowing only one would finish 2-4 as the final whistle blew.
With 5:38 left in the first quarter, the McCracken County Mustangs struck first with a 2-yard run by junior Zeno Cornelius for the touchdown. Then, with the extra point by junior Sebastian Hutchins good, the Mustangs took their first lead at home this season, with Zeno Cornelius pointing toward the McCracken County student section with passion and then a chest bump with senior Frankie Nutt.
However, the Eagles jumped on the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown by senior Donte Dixon with three minutes left to play in the first quarter. The extra point by Apollo (1-5) pushed the score to 7-7.
McCracken County’s Nutt recovered a fumble in the end zone with 1:42 left in the first quarter, scoring the Mustangs’ second touchdown. Nutt’s touchdown allowed the boys in crimson to take a 14-7 lead, remaining until after halftime. Before time ran out, an interception by junior Noah Nyberg sent fans into a cheerful uproar for the first down. However, Nyberg was greeted by a flock of Eagles and a sideline penalty which pushed the Mustangs back 10 yards.
With 6:49 left in the third quarter, Esley Cornelius pushed the score to 20-7. However, the PAT by Hutchins was no good. Moments later, Zeno Cornelius inched into scoring with a 1-yard touchdown to make it 27-7 with 2:36 left in the quarter.
Although the Mustangs had a comfortable lead, the Eagles scored with a 5-yard touchdown by sophomore Niles Board to make it 27-14 with 10:51 left to play.
As the clock continued to wind down, the Mustangs continued to push against the visiting Eagles. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Pryor Lamb handed the ball over to senior Jordan Bridges for a 16-yard touchdown. After Bridges scored, he ran toward the student section and high-fived his classmates decked out in neon colors for the game.
The coed cheerleaders ran through the fan section with the giant McCracken County flags after the final touchdown by Bridges to make it 34-14. The score stood until the final whistle blew, signaling the first home victory for McCracken County this season and giving them a 2-0 record in district play.
The Mustangs will travel to Daviess County next week and will return home to Marquette to host South Warren on Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.