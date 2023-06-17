A perfect season: it’s a feat that every trap shooter aspires for, but one that only one accomplished this season.
That honor belongs to McCracken County junior Tyler Chandler.
Last Saturday in the state trap shooting tournament, Chandler finished with a perfect score of 100 — beating out nearly 200 other competitors from across the state.
“It means a lot because, the guy that really taught me how to shoot, trap-wise, he never could do it,” Chandler said. “I surpassed him in those two things. It means a lot to me.”
Chandler never once missed a target during the five-week regular season and continued that perfection into the state tournament.
Only two athletes in the state finished with a perfect season average, but Chandler was the only shooter to also finish perfect at state.
“Tyler shooting 100 and winning state is obviously a very impressive feat that’s never been done before, but he maintained a perfect average through the whole five-week season,” said McCracken County head coach Dan Morehead. “He never missed a bird. That fact alone is unbelievable.”
Chandler’s teammates are just as impressed.
“It was incredibly special to see how you could have a perfect year, and then go up to state and have a perfect score,” said junior Anna Helm.
“To see him surpass everyone’s expectations and shoot literally perfect all year — it’s like Michael Jordan levels,” said Van Morehead.
Along with the impressive finish from Chandler, the Mustangs finished as Runners-up as a team behind fellow First Region team Marshall County.
