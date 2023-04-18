The McCracken County Lady Mustangs added win No. 15 to the season with a 6-4 victory over the visiting Graves County Lady Eagles at Baptist Health Field. The contest was an offensive showdown as Graves County collected nine hits, and the conquering Lady Stangs posted seven hits.
The scoring kicked off in the top of the first inning, with Graves County plating one on an RBI single by Brooklyn Cole, scoring Payton Hayden with two outs. However, McCracken County’s Anna Kate Hawes escaped the inning by striking out Ellie Davis to end the inning.
The Lady Eagles kept McCracken County scoreless in the first’s bottom half, with Bailey Wimsatt in the circle. The junior worked two innings, surrendering one run (earned) on two hits and striking out three.
Annie White tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning with a one-out solo home run that ricocheted against the Baptist Health Field scoreboard. Hayden Holloway kept things going for the Lady Mustangs but was left in scoring position as the inning ended.
In the bottom of the fourth, McCracken County took a 5-1 lead over the Lady Eagles. Izzy Story kicked it off with an RBI single to right field, allowing courtesy runner Bailey Brown to score from first base. After a Holloway walk, Raygan Rodgers singled on a hard ground ball to third base, allowing courtesy runner Cami Cox to score and courtesy runner Hawes to advance to third. Cate Hurley singled before the inning ended, which scored Hawes and Rodgers to make it 5-1.
White kept her team ahead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Mikaela Coburn to move the score to 6-1.
Graves County added one back in the top of the sixth inning with Davis’s solo home run to left field. However, McCracken County escaped the inning after a single by Anna Taylor, who was thrown out stealing, and a double play by Ally Hutchins and White.
The top of the seventh inning made the game uncomfortably close with a home run by Wimsatt, making it 6-4. However, the next three batters went down to keep McCracken County ahead and claim the victory.
Hawes snagged the victory for the Lady Mustangs. The junior threw five innings in the circle, allowing seven hits, two runs (earned), and striking out four.
Addley Leidecker and White appeared in relief for McCracken County.
The freshman Leidecker worked an inning in the circle, allowing two hits, two runs (earned), and walking one.
White finished the contest and threw an inning, facing three batters.
Rogers appeared in relief for Graves County, throwing four innings in the circle. The junior allowed five hits and five runs (earned) while walking three and striking out three.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 6, GRAVES COUNTY 4
GCHS 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 4-9-0
MCHS 0 1 0 4 1 0 X — 6-7-0
WP: A. Hawes; LP: A. Rogers
HR: GCHS — E. Davis, B. Wimsatt; MCHS — A. White
TB: GCHS — E. Davis 5, B. Wimsatt 4, P. Hayden 2, T. Woods 2, A. Taylor 1, B. Cole; MCHS — A. White 4, H. Holloway 2, C. Hurley 1, E. Shoulders 1, I. Story 1, R. Rodgers 1, M. Coburn 1
HBP: GCHS — A. Rogers, P. Hayden, B. Wimsatt
RECORDS: McCracken County (15-2); Graves County (5-8)
