On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs snagged win No. 9 at Edward Jones Field during the second day of the team’s spring break tournament. The Mustangs took on the visiting Apollo Eagles in the third varsity game of the day, defeating them 10-4.
Senior Zach Sims worked the mound for the Mustangs to earn the victory. The senior lefty threw five innings, allowing two hits, one run (earned), and three walks while striking out six of 19 batters.
In the bottom half of the third inning, scoring began for the Mustangs. Jude Farley led off with a single to right field to start the momentum McCracken County needed to chip away at Will Strode’s stoicism on the mound for Apollo. The next batter, Noah Nyberg, singled on a bunt to first base, allowing courtesy runner Zander Smith to advance to second base. Like Nyberg, Nate Lang sacrificed on a bunt and reached on an error, loading the bases for McCracken County.
Smith and Nyberg scored to make it 2-0 before Strode balked during Scout Moffatt’s turn at the plate. The balk allowed Lang to touch home from third base before Moffatt flew to right field for the first out.
With two outs, Eli James singled on a line drive, and Sims took first base after getting hit in the side by a pitch. However, the inning ended with a loud out by Griffin Cantrell, flying out to center field.
Apollo chipped away, plating one run in the top of the fourth inning as Easton Blandford scored on an RBI double by Charles Schneider. However, Sims induced a ground out and struck out Michael Chaney to end the inning and keep Apollo from doing significant damage.
The Mustangs started the bottom of the fifth inning and kept it going for approximately 25 minutes by plating seven runs across the board. Lang led off with a single before Moffatt drew a walk. An RBI single by Miller Green allowed Lang to score, making it 4-1.
With Moffatt on third and Miller on second, James moved the score to 7-1 with a three-run blast to left field, hitting the netting above the outfield fence. James’s home run pushed Strode off the mound as Hayden Cash appeared in relief for Apollo.
Sims continued the inning, hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error by the first baseman. Brice Wurth came in as a courtesy runner for Sims and advanced to second quickly on a wild pitch. After ball two to Cantrell, Wurth moved to third base and stayed in scoring position as Cantrell drew a walk. Another balk by Apollo allowed Wurth to score, making it 8-1.
Pinch hitter Smith singled on a hard ground ball to left field, allowing Cantrell to score and make it 9-1 with zero outs in the inning. Then, McCracken County tacked on another run as Moffatt drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to make it 10-1. However, the Mustangs could not induce the run rule with one more run as Green struck out swinging, and James popped out to end the inning.
Tyler Chapman appeared in relief for McCracken County in the top of the sixth inning for Sims. The junior threw one inning, allowing two hits and facing five batters.
A heads-up play by Cantrell, Moffatt, and James ended with a double play as Apollo grounded into the double play to prevent the Eagles from scoring in the inning.
Chapman led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to center field. However, his courtesy runner Wurth was left stranded as McCracken County went down in order afterward.
Reed Bowling appeared in relief for McCracken County in the top of the seventh inning. The junior finished the game, allowing two hits and three runs while walking one.
APOLLO 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 4-6-4
MCHS 0 0 3 0 7 0 X — 10-8-3
WP: Z. Sims; LP: W. Strode
2B: APOLLO — C. Schneider
TB: APOLLO — C. Schneider 3, E. Blandford 2, W. Strode 1, J. Mayes 1; MCHS — E. James 5, J. Farley 1, N. Nyberg 1, Z. Smith 1, M. Green 1, T. Chapman 1
HBP: APOLLO — B. Burger; MCHS — Z. Sims,
RECORDS: McCracken County (9-2); Apollo (8-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.