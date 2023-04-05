On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs snagged win No. 9 at Edward Jones Field during the second day of the team’s spring break tournament. The Mustangs took on the visiting Apollo Eagles in the third varsity game of the day, defeating them 10-4.

Senior Zach Sims worked the mound for the Mustangs to earn the victory. The senior lefty threw five innings, allowing two hits, one run (earned), and three walks while striking out six of 19 batters.

