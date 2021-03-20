The McCracken County girls and boys tennis teams faced Hopkinsville on Thursday night at the Paul Rowton Indoor Tennis Center, going a perfect 6-0 for the boys and 9-0 for the girls.
One of the first matches was a doubles girls match in which Sophie Hollowell and her doubles partner, Shelby Puryear, faced Hopkinsville’s doubles team of Allir Fort and Ella Lester.
Hollowell was a force near the net and played returns near the net that were placed where no one could get to them.
Puryear served the ball well and made a return difficult for the Hopkinsville pair.
Fort and Lester held their own against the pair and made the game 5-3 at one point with the first to eight wins winning the match.
That’s as close as Fort and Lester would get, as the McCracken County pair won the next three sets to win the match, 8-3.
In boys singles competition, McCracken’s Keegan Terrone and Conner McIntosh both swept their opponents 8-0.
Terrone struggled early in the first set to get his serve where he wanted it.
He fell behind early but found his serve, and when he did, his opponent, Spencer Powell, could not get a return going on most of the serves.
On the returns that did come back, Terrone looked light on his feet, and the topspin he had on the ball on some plays made things difficult for Powell.
This was only the fourth match of the season for McCracken County, and head coach Larry Heflin said he is pleased with how his team is looking so far.
“I am pleased with the level of play we have exhibited to this point,” Hefflin said. “Both teams are competing well and showing continuous improvement.”
Boys results: K. Terrone 1-0, C. McIntosh 1-0, H. Scruggs 1-0, M. Shah 1-0. Doubles results: O. Patel & E. Puertollano 1-0, A. Lundberg & H. Crabtree 1-0. Total 6-0.
Girls Results: S. Puryear 1-0, S. Hollowell 1-0, M.Smith 1-0, M. Yates 1-0, K. Crabtree 1-0, H. Puryear 1-0. Doubles Results: S.Puryear & Hollowell 1-0, Yates & Crabtree 1-0, H. Puryear & P. Patel 1-0. Total 9-0.
