On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustang soccer programs returned to Mercy Health Field to host the visiting St. Mary Vikings and Lady Vikings. The Mustangs swept the Vikings with a 5-0 victory, and the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Vikings with a 10-0 finish.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 5, ST. MARY 0
In the second matchup this season between McCracken County and St. Mary, the Mustangs remain undefeated in regional and district play with a 5-0 shutout over the Vikings. With goals from seniors Landon Grace (three goals) and Johnny Stevens (two goals), the team moved to an 8-2 win-loss record.
“We talked to them yesterday, Landon (Grace) in particular, about being more accurate and putting the chances he is getting every game on the frame,” head coach Michael Wiersema said. “And he did that tonight, scoring three goals.”
Within minutes of the contest beginning, the Mustangs struck with a goal by Stevens on a header, and fellow senior Jack Hazel assisted to make it 1-0. Less than seven minutes later, Landon Grace scored with an assist by Stevens with 30:09 left in the first half.
“(The season) has gone well, but we’ve had a chance to beat some big-time programs. We played the defending the champs, and we lost 1-0, but we’re in the game, and we had chances, but we didn’t take them,” Wiersema said. “Last weekend, we played the No. 2 team in the state, and we found a way to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory, and we didn’t finish our chances. We lost 2-1 on some soft goals that we gave up.”
The scoring onslaught continued for McCracken County with 17 minutes left in the half as Stevens added a second goal to his night.
Grace snagged his second goal of the night with 37 minutes left to play. Senior Nehemiah Ivey assisted the goal by Landon Grace to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead. Landon Grace scored a third goal with nine minutes left in the second half to earn a hat trick, making it 5-0.
Goalkeepers Grayson Parish and Lane Grace split their duties during the contest at the goal. Parish finished with two saves, while Lane Grace snagged one against the Vikings.
St. Mary’s goalkeeper Brett Haas finished the night with 15 saves at his post, allowing five goals against the Mustangs.
McCracken County will travel to Evansville over the weekend to compete against Evansville Reitz and Lake Central (IN). The Vikings will take on Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night at home.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 10, ST. MARY 0
The Lady Mustangs took the field on their home turf for the first time, hosting the St. Mary Lady Vikings in the season home opener. With the team’s fifth shutout, the Lady Mustangs sit with a 6-0-2 record.
McCracken County’s Katelyn Heider scored the first goal for the Lady Mustangs at Mercy Health Field for the 2023 season. Heider’s goal, with the assist by Payton Ledgerwood, came with 38 minutes left in the first half, opening up scoring quickly for McCracken County. Maddy Ledgerwood made it 2-0 for the Lady Stangs four minutes later.
The first half continued in favor of the Mustangs as Audrey Estes joined in on scoring with an assist by Heider. Despite the Lady Vikings attempting to keep the Mustangs at bay, Savannah McDowell’s goal made it 4-0 with 23 minutes left in the half. The offensive prowess from McCracken County continued as Natalie Cryts made it a 5-0 contest.
A penalty kick by Estes made it 6-0 with 14 minutes left, and the Mustangs did not ease up as the first half continued. Maddy Ledgerwood grabbed her second goal of the night to push ahead 7-0 with 11 minutes to play before halftime.
In the second half, Heider added her second goal with 34 minutes left to play. Following Maddy Ledgerwood and Heider, Crysts added a second goal to her night, giving the Lady Mustangs a 9-0 lead over St. Mary. The match’s final goal came courtesy of Jordyn Fowler and the assist by Maddy Ledgerwood to make it 10-0.
McCracken County took 30 shots in the contest.
The Lady Mustangs will meet with the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado on Monday in the doubleheader at Mercy Health Field. St. Mary will host Paducah Tilghman at home on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.