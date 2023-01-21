On Friday night, the crosstown rivalry continued at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a meeting between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and host McCracken County. The Mustangs added program win No. 18 against Paducah Tilghman since the school’s inception with a 62-52 victory.
Although McCracken County gained leverage at the tip-off, Paducah Tilghman quickly snagged the ball from the Mustangs. Tilghman senior Caleb Payne’s trip to the free throw line allowed the Blue Tornado to jump on the scoreboard first, taking a one-point lead. However, McCracken County senior Jack McCune put the Mustangs ahead, sinking a 3-point field goal to make it 3-1.
The remainder of the first quarter played out as a back-and-forth battle between the two programs. Paducah Tilghman landed into foul trouble, allowing four of McCracken County’s 11 points in the quarter to come from the free-throw line. However, the Blue Tornado, led by senior Mian Shaw’s six points, held a 12-11 lead going into the second quarter of the contest.
McCune, who led all scorers in the contest with 26 points, tallied 10 in the second quarter, giving the Mustangs the lead over Paducah Tilghman. Senior Carson Purvis sent Mustang Nation into a cheerful uproar with a 3-point field goal, and freshman Jackson Klope contributed to the Mustang total with four points in the quarter.
As halftime crept into the contest, McCracken County led 28-19. The Blue Tornado loomed despite the Mustangs leading and holding Paducah Tilghman to only seven points in the second quarter.
Shaw, who followed behind McCune in leading scorers, finished the contest with 23 points. The senior led his Blue Tornado team in the second half of the game, collecting 15 points.
On the other end of the contest, Purvis and McCune controlled the court, boasting 24 points in the second half between the two seniors.
The third quarter mirrored the first quarter, neither giving in to their opponent. However, the Blue Tornado ran back into foul trouble during the fourth quarter, where Payne fouled out of the contest with less than a minute left to play.
The Mustangs took the victory and will prepare to battle against the Bowling Green Purples on Saturday afternoon. Paducah Tilghman will travel to Mayfield on Monday night.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 62, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 52
PTHS: M. Shaw 23, M. Woodfork 10, C. Payne 9, O. Williams 4, J. West 3, J. Harris 3. FIELD GOALS: 16 (M. Shaw 8, C. Payne 4, M. Woodfork 2, O. Williams 2). 3-POINTERS: 5 (M. Woodfork 2, J. Harris, M. Shaw, J. West). FREE THROWS: 5/7. RECORD: 13-6
MCHS: J. McCune 26, C. Purvis 16, J. Klope 11, J. Venable 5, J. Bridges 4. FIELD GOALS: 18 (J. McCune 6, J. Klope 5, C. Purvis 4, J. Venable 2, J. Bridges). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Purvis 2, J. McCune 2). FREE THROWS: 14/18. RECORD: 17-1.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 74, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 41
In the first matchup of the crosstown doubleheader, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado traveled to Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena to face off against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs. With Claire Johnson’s full-court dominance, the Lady Mustangs defeated Paducah Tilghman with a 74-41 finish.
It would be senior Jordan Bufford that began the scoring for McCracken County. The Lady Mustangs went on a 6-0 run before freshman Myiesha Smith’s bucket put Paducah Tilghman on the board. Despite Smith’s control on the court, the first quarter belonged to the Lady Mustangs, who held an 18-6 lead going into the second quarter.
McCracken County exploded on the court during the second quarter, boasting 30 points to Paducah Tilghman’s eight. Johnson, who led all scorers in the contest with 20 points, shined with each basket scored during the quarter. Bufford, Mikee Buchanan, Caroline Sivills, and Briley Benton added to the scoring for McCracken County to push the lead to 48-14.
The second half of the contest continued to favor the Lady Mustangs despite Smith and seniors Diamond Gray and Dasia Garland commanding the court for the Lady Blue Tornado. By the end of the third quarter, McCracken County held a 65-27 lead, with younger roster members coming into the contest.
Paducah Tilghman controlled the game’s final quarter, scoring 14 points to McCracken County’s nine. However, the Lady Mustang would push through with a 74-41 win over the Lady Blue Tornado.
Paducah Tilghman will head to Marshall County next Friday, and the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will compete against George Rogers Clark in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic on Saturday.
PTHS: M. Smith 11, Q. Shumpert 9, D. Gray 8, D. Garland 7, J. Reed 4, A. Harris 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (M. Smith 4, D. Garland 3, Q. Shumpert 3, J. Reed 2). 3-POINTERS: 3 (D. Gray 2, Q. Shumpert). FREE THROWs: 6/10. RECORD: 9-5.
MCHS: C. Johnson 20, J. Bufford 12, C. Sivills 11, D. Thomas 10, B. Benton 9, M. Buchanan 9, R. Hill 2, A. Word. FIELD GOALS: 21 (C. Johnson 9, D. Thomas 4, C. Sivills 4, J. Bufford 3, M. Buchanan). 3-POINTERS: 7 (B. Benton 3, J. Bufford 2, M. Buchanan, C. Sivills). FREE THROWS: 9/15. RECORD: 20-2.
