MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the Graves County Eagles hosted the visiting McCracken County Mustangs in the Eagles’ Nest. With the regular season winding down, both programs are looking to finish strong ahead of postseason tournaments in their respective districts and the First Region.
The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Eagles with a 69-36 finish. In the second game of the Friday night doubleheader, the Mustangs defeated the Eagles with a 55-51 victory.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 69, GRAVES COUNTY 36The Lady Mustangs moved to a 24-2 record this season with the victory over Graves County. The previous matchup between the two teams came during the First Region tournament on March 5, 2022, with a Lady Mustang victory and a trip to the state tournament.
Although Graves County landed on the board first, McCracken County answered, taking an 11-4 lead over the Lady Eagles in the first quarter, with Claire Johnson leading the way with five points. In addition to Johnson, Mikee Buchanan, Destiny Thomas, and Caroline Sivills contributed to the early lead over Graves County.
Buchanan, who finished with 20 points, led all scorers in the contest. The junior’s scoring was spread out evenly with four field goals and four 3-point shots. For Graves County, Conlee Spann led the Lady Eagles with 15 points.
During the second quarter, McCracken County remained in control of the court, outscoring Graves County by eight points. The senior duo of Thomas and Jordan Bufford hit two 3-point field goals in the quarter for the Lady Mustangs, while Spann hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
In the second half of the contest, the Lady Mustangs remained stoic against the Lady Eagles, keeping Graves County to seven points in the third quarter to their 17 points. The Lady Eagles pressured McCracken County, putting multiple Lady Stangs into foul trouble, including Johnson, who finished the contest with three fouls, and Briley Benton with three.
The fourth quarter allowed McCracken County to complete the victory, scoring 19 points to Graves County’s 11, shooting five successful 3-point field goals to round out scoring between Thomas, Buchanan, Johnson, and freshman Abby Casebier.
McCracken County will host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Graves County will host Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
McCracken County 14 19 17 19 — 69
Graves County 7 11 7 11 — 36
McCracken County: M. Buchanan 20, D. Thomas 13, C. Sivills 11, C. Johnson 10, J. Bufford 5, R. Hill 4, A. Casebier 3, B. Benton 3. FIELD GOALS: 16 (C. Sivills 4, D. Thomas 3, R. Hill 2, C. Johnson 2, J. Bufford). 3-Pointers: 12 (M. Buchanan 4, D. Thomas 2, C. Johnson 2, J. Bufford, B. Benton, C. Sivills). FREE THROWS: 1 / 2. RECORD: 24-2.
Graves County: C. Spann 15, M. Alexander 8, C. Riley 6, A. Fowler 3, K. Scott 2, E. Kemp 1, A. Thompson 1. FIELD GOALS: 8 (C. Spann 3, C. Riley 3, K. Scott, M. Alexander). 3-POINTERS: 6 (C. Spann 3, E. Kemp 2, A. Fowler). FREE THROWS: 2/7. RECORD: 17-5.
MCCRACKEN 55, GRAVES 51In an epic grand finale to cap off the doubleheader at Graves County, the McCracken County Mustangs pulled off a 55-51 victory over Graves County with late heroics across the board to win No. 20 this season.
Although the Mustangs won the victory, the contest’s first half favored Graves County, with Lukas Pigg dominating the court. The junior Eagle led all scorers in the game with 22 points.
During the first quarter, McCracken’s Ian Hart returned to the court for the first time since the first half of the season in December. Despite Graves County controlling their home court with a 16-12 lead in the quarter, McCracken County’s Hart, Connor Miller, Carson Purvis, and Jack McCune assisted in keeping the Stangs close. For Graves, the first quarter was all Pigg, Braden Waller, and Cole Mills.
The second quarter sent McCracken County’s side of the gymnasium into an uproar as the Mustangs were given two technical fouls, one coming from Hart and the other from the bench. Along with the technicals, the Mustangs landed into foul trouble, much to Pigg’s gain. Pigg, alone in the quarter, collected eight points, six coming from the free-throw line. In addition to Pigg, scoring for Graves County to remain on top came from Waller and Briley VeuCasovic.
The Eagles led 29-20 going into halftime with an upset on the horizon. However, the Mustangs, who had come from behind a 29-16 deficit, were looming. Like McCracken County in the contest’s first half, the Eagles fell into foul trouble in the third quarter, allowing McCune and Jack Bradley to take trips to the line.
The Mustangs were down 39-28 as a timeout was called in the third quarter and trailed 41-38 heading into the final quarter of the night. However, with Graves County continuing to land into foul trouble, the Mustangs took a 44-42 lead and remained ahead of the Eagles for the remainder of the contest. The Mustangs added to their scoring at the three-minute mark, taking a 47-42 lead. However, Pigg and the Eagles weren’t going into the night silently.
During the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were 12-for-17 at the free throw line, allowing McCracken County to keep a tight lead for the first time throughout the game. Miller went 4-for-4 at the line in the quarter, and Bradley would put the final points on the board from the line as time ticked away.
The Eagles will travel to Union County on Saturday and host Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night. McCracken County will host Poplar Bluff (MO) on Saturday in the Organ Donor Shootout at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena and head to Marion (IL) on Tuesday night.
McCracken County 12 8 18 17 — 55
Graves County 16 13 12 10 — 51
McCracken County: J. McCune 14, I. Hart 12, C. Miller 11, C. Purvis 10, J. Bradley 6, J. Klope 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (J. McCune 5, I. Hart 2, C. Miller 2, C. Purvis 2, J. Bradley, J. Klope). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Purvis 2, C. Miller, I. Hart). FREE THROWS: 17/26. RECORD: 20-2.
Graves County: L. Pigg 22, B. Waller 11, C. Mills 10, B. VeuCasovic 5, T. Holland 3. FIELD GOALS: 13 (L. Pigg 5, B. Waller 5, C. Mills 2, B. VeuCasovic). 3-POINTERS: 6 (L. Pigg 2, C. Mills 2, B. VeuCasovic, T. Holland). FREE THROWS: 7/12. RECORD: 8-15.
