MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the Graves County Eagles hosted the visiting McCracken County Mustangs in the Eagles’ Nest. With the regular season winding down, both programs are looking to finish strong ahead of postseason tournaments in their respective districts and the First Region.

The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Eagles with a 69-36 finish. In the second game of the Friday night doubleheader, the Mustangs defeated the Eagles with a 55-51 victory.

