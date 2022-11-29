On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs wasted no time proving why the program was ranked at No. 5 in the state during the 2022-23 preseason polls. With a historically high-scoring affair, the Lady Mustangs opened the season with a 96-9 victory over the visiting Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.

Caroline Sivills put her team on the board first within seconds of the Second District contest beginning. Sivills scoring first to kick off her senior season was bittersweet as her father and head coach Scott Sivills coached her and the Lady Mustangs on the sidelines. After Sivills, senior Destiny Thomas and juniors Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan added to the McCracken County group’s early lead, pressuring CCA to call three timeouts within the first two minutes of play.

