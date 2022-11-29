On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs wasted no time proving why the program was ranked at No. 5 in the state during the 2022-23 preseason polls. With a historically high-scoring affair, the Lady Mustangs opened the season with a 96-9 victory over the visiting Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
Caroline Sivills put her team on the board first within seconds of the Second District contest beginning. Sivills scoring first to kick off her senior season was bittersweet as her father and head coach Scott Sivills coached her and the Lady Mustangs on the sidelines. After Sivills, senior Destiny Thomas and juniors Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan added to the McCracken County group’s early lead, pressuring CCA to call three timeouts within the first two minutes of play.
Community Christian Academy’s Myra Peeler got her Lady Warriors on the scoreboard as she fouled and made her free throw. Peeler was fouled by Thomas, who, seconds later, was fouled in return by the Lady Warrior. Carmella Saxton’s field goal gave CCA three points on the board before time ran out in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, Buchanan led in scoring across the board with 12 points. Her dominance and pressure over the Lady Warriors were unmatched in her junior season opener. With all hands on deck by McCracken County (1-0), the Lady Mustangs lead 31-3 heading into the second quarter at Strawberry Hills.
As Coach Sivills continued to make changes on the court with substitutions, the Lady Mustangs did not hold back against their district opponent. By halftime, MCHS led 55-6, Buchanan leading scorers with 14 points and Thomas right behind her with 12.
For Community Christian (0-1), Peeler, Saxton, and Emma Wring continued to fight despite the score deficit going into the second half of the contest. Then, in the third quarter, Wring pushed CCA’s score to nine points with a dazzling three that sent Community Christian Academy’s fan section into cheers.
However, McCracken County continued to dominate the court with the dynamic of Thomas, Buchanan, Johnson, and Sivills. The seniors’ leadership and the juniors’ teamwork shined under the gymnasium lights.
The leadership continued as seniors Briley Benton, and Jordan Bufford controlled the court during the fourth quarter. Between the duo, 10 of the 17 points in the final quarter came from them.
The Lady Mustangs now hold the school record for scoring 96 points in one game, and since inception, the program has had five 90-plus scoring wins. The team will host Henderson County on December 2, 2022, at Strawberry Hills.
Community Christian Academy will travel to Ballard Memorial on Friday.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: 3 3 3 0 — 9
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: 31 24 24 17 — 96
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: M. Peeler 4, E. Wring 3, V. Aguilera 2. FIELD GOALS: 1 (V. Aguilera). 3-POINTERS: 2 (M. Peeler, E. Wring). FREE THROWS: 1 / 4. RECORD: 0-1.
MCCRACKEN CO: D. Thomas 18, M. Buchanan 16, C. Johnson 12, C. Sivills 12, R. Hill 12, J. Bufford 11, B. Benton 8, B. York 4, A. Word 3. FIELD GOALS: 38 (M. Buchanan 8, D. Thomas 7, C. Johnson 6, C. Sivills 5, J. Bufford 4, B. Benton 4. R. Hill 2, A. Word 1, B. York 1.) 3-POINTERS: 1 (J. Bufford). FREE THROWS: 17/21. RECORD: 1-0.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 90, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46With a new head coach at the helm, the McCracken County Mustangs kicked off the season at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a bang as they defeated the visiting Community Christian Academy, 90-46.
McCracken County jumped on the board with a show stopping 3-pointer by senior Carson Purvis. However, Community Christian Academy’s Prince Kahnplaye returned the favor quickly to make it 3-2. The Mustangs showed the amount of depth the program has as newer faces shined on the court. Freshman Jackson Klope entered the game and tallied four points in the first quarter.
The scoring bounced back and forth between the two teams, but McCracken County never lost its lead heading into the second quarter, leading 24-11, and from there, the Mustangs surged.
Senior Jack McCune went down with a minor injury during the second quarter but returned to play, putting pressure on his opponents. McCune, Hart, and Purvis each collected 3-point shots in the quarter, pushing their lead higher before halftime. However, free throws from Kahnplaye allowed CCA (0-1) to remain in the game heading into the final two quarters.
The third quarter belonged to McCracken County (1-0) as Miller, Purvis, McCune, and Jordan Bridges pushed the score to 68-35. Hart and Miller’s 3-pointers sent fans and the sidelines into a roar that echoed throughout the gymnasium. But, for CCA, it was all Kahnplaye, who scored 10 out of the 12 Warrior points in the quarter.
While Kahnplaye led all scorers with a game-high total of 29 points, he was a menace against the Mustang with his skill and natural ability to control the court. However, McCracken County brought in different faces as the fourth quarter arrived, which included the junior trio of Scout Moffatt, Grayson Parish, and Zander Smith. Parish and Smith collected 3-pointers to start the season, while Moffatt went two-for-two at the free-throw line.
The Mustangs will travel to Marshall County to compete in the annual Hoopfest on December 3, 2022, against Charleston, MO. Community Christian Academy will travel to Ballard Memorial on Friday night.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: 11 12 12 11 — 46
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: 24 21 23 22 — 90
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: P. Kahnplaye 29, A. Dee 8, M. Jendro 4, B. Houser 3, J. Smith 1, T. Winsett 1. FIELD GOALS: 13 (P. Kahnplaye 7, A. Dee 4, M. Jendro 2). 3-POINTERS: 2 (P. Kahnplaye, B. Houser). FREE THROWS: 14/20. RECORD: 0-1.
MCCRACKEN CO: I. Hart 20, C. Purvis 11, C. Miller 9, J. Klope 6, J. McCune 6, J. Venable 5, G. Parish 5, S. Moffatt 4, D. Jackson 4, Z. Smith 3, J. Dawson 2, J. Bridges 2, C. Fulcher 2, J. Crum 1. FIELD GOALS: 20 (I. Hart 4, J. McCune 3, J. Klope 3, D. Jackson 2, C. Miller 2, S. Moffatt 1, G. Parish 1, J. Dawson 1, J. Venable 1, J. Bridges 1. FREE THROWS: 11/13. RECORD: 1-0.
