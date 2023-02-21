On Monday night, the Second District kicked off the postseason at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a doubleheader for the McCracken County Mustangs and Community Christian Academy Warriors. The Lady Mustangs and Mustangs will advance to the district championships with wins over the Warriors. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Warriors 85-19, and the Mustangs defeated the Warriors with an 87-48 finish.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY LADY MUSTANGS 85, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LADY WARRIORS 19The Lady Mustangs will head to their 10th Second District championship since the school’s inception in 2013 after defeating the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors with an 85-19 finish. Senior and Region 1 Player of the Year Destiny Thomas led all scorers with a game-high 18 points in the contest.
In the first quarter, McCracken County went on a 30-0 run before Community Christian Academy’s shots began to fall. Emma Wring’s 3-pointer put the Lady Warriors on the board, and Audrey Tucker’s field goal allowed CCA to post five in the quarter. However, the Lady Mustangs led by 35 points heading into the second quarter with all hands on deck, 27 points coming directly from the duo of Thomas and Claire Johnson.
By halftime, the Lady Mustangs led 62-5, and the second half of the contest continued to favor McCracken County. The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Warriors 15-6 in the third quarter, and both teams finished the fourth with eight points a piece.
CCA seniors Vasti Aguilera and Myra Peeler were honored by head coach Todd Carter as they exited the court for one last time. Aguilera and Peeler shined on and off the court as Lady Warriors and leaders for their school.
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will face the winner of the Tuesday night matchup between St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman on Wednesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in the Second District championship. The winner and runner-up of the district title will head to Murray State for the First Region tournament, competing for a ticket to Rupp to represent the region at the state tournament level.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 5 0 6 8 — 19
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 40 22 15 8 — 85
CCA: E. Wring 6, A. Tucker 6, C. Saxton 5, M. Peeler 2. FIELD GOALS: 6 (A. Tucker 3, C. Saxton 2, M. Peeler). 3-POINTER: 2 (E. Wring 2). FREE THROWS: 1 / 8. RECORD: 3-25.
MCHS: D. Thomas 18, C. Johnson 17, J. Skaggs 13, R. Hill 8, C. Sivills 7, M. Buchanan 6, B. Benton 6, J. Bufford 5, A. Casebier 5. FIELD GOALS: 28 (C. Johnson 7, D. Thomas 6, J. Skaggs 5, R. Hills 4, M. Buchanan 3, C. Sivills 2, J. Bufford). 3-POINTERS: 9 (D. Thomas 2, B. Benton 2, C. Johnson, J. Bufford, C. Sivills, J. Skaggs). FREE THROWS: 2 / 2. RECORD: 28-2.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 87, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48In the night’s second game, the McCracken County Mustangs earned their 10th trip to the Second District championship contest with an 87-48 victory over the Community Christian Academy Warriors. Senior Jack Bradley led all scorers with a game-high 20 points in the matchup.
McCracken County jumped on the board with a field goal by Region 1 Player of the Year Jack McCune, but quickly the Warriors fought back with the trio of Prince Kahnplaye, Tyson Winsett, and Jamison Smith. The three Warriors kept within the distance of the Mustang, despite being down 16-6 when CCA called timeout was called in the first quarter.
The Mustangs were led by Bradley, McCune, Ian Hart, and Jonathan Venable in the first quarter, posting 21 points, giving the team a 21-13 lead after the first quarter.
With Bradley at the helm with complete control, McCracken County pushed to a 38-19 edge over Community Christian Academy with 1:51 left before halftime. Bradley and Hart led the Mustangs at the half with 11 points a piece. For CCA, Kahnplaye led his team with eight points ahead of the third quarter.
During the second half, freshman Jackson Klope sent McCracken County fans into a frenzy with a slam dunk. The Mustangs pushed ahead 72-39 by the end of the third quarter and eventually claimed the 87-48 finish.
Community Christian Academy seniors Winsett and Smith had a moment during the fourth quarter with head coach Caleb Stonecipher, exiting for one last final time in their high school career—both being leaders for the Warriors on and off the court.
The McCracken County Mustangs will face the winner of the Tuesday night matchup between St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman on Wednesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in the Second District championship. The winner and runner-up of the district title will head to Murray State for the First Region tournament, competing for a ticket to Rupp to represent the region at the state tournament level.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 13 10 16 9 — 48
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 21 24 27 15 — 87
CCA: P. Kahnplaye 16, T. Winsett 16, J. Smith 13, A. Dee 3. FIELD GOALS: 15 (T. Winsett 8, P. Kahnplaye 6, J. Smith). 3-POINTERS: 4 (J. Smith 3, A. Dee). FREE THROWS: 6/8. RECORD: 18-12.
MCHS: J. Bradley 20, J. McCune 13, I. Hart 11, C. Purvis 11, D. Jackson 11, J. Venable 8, J. Klope 4, G. Parish 3, J. Bridges 2, Z. Smith 2, J. Dawson 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (I. Hart 5, J. Bradley 4, J. McCune 4, C. Purvis 3, J. Klope 2, J. Bridges, D. Jackson, J. Venable, Z. Smith, G. Parish, J. Dawson). 3-POINTERS: 11 (J. Bradley 4, D. Jackson 3, J. Venable 2, C. Purvis, J. McCune). FREE THROWS: 6/10. RECORD: 25-5.
