On Monday night, the Second District kicked off the postseason at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a doubleheader for the McCracken County Mustangs and Community Christian Academy Warriors. The Lady Mustangs and Mustangs will advance to the district championships with wins over the Warriors. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Warriors 85-19, and the Mustangs defeated the Warriors with an 87-48 finish.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY LADY MUSTANGS 85, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LADY WARRIORS 19The Lady Mustangs will head to their 10th Second District championship since the school’s inception in 2013 after defeating the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors with an 85-19 finish. Senior and Region 1 Player of the Year Destiny Thomas led all scorers with a game-high 18 points in the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In