On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting McCracken County Lady Mustangs at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. In the first volleyball match between the two Second District programs, the Lady Mustangs swept Paducah Tilghman with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 three-set contest.

With McCracken County taking each set against the Blue Tornado since the program’s inception in 2013, Paducah Tilghman continues to search for its first complete victory against the Mustangs. During the 2020 Second District Championship, PTHS took a set from McCracken County but fell, receiving runner-up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In