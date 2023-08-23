On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting McCracken County Lady Mustangs at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. In the first volleyball match between the two Second District programs, the Lady Mustangs swept Paducah Tilghman with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 three-set contest.
With McCracken County taking each set against the Blue Tornado since the program’s inception in 2013, Paducah Tilghman continues to search for its first complete victory against the Mustangs. During the 2020 Second District Championship, PTHS took a set from McCracken County but fell, receiving runner-up.
During the first set, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman seemed evenly matched. Remaining close until the Lady Mustangs took advantage, pushing ahead with the assistance of juniors Addison Hart and Elizabeth Gilbert and senior Isabella Miller. The veteran members of the McCracken squad controlled the court, allowing the Mustangs to snag a 25-18 victory over Paducah Tilghman.
In the second, the Lady Mustangs kept Paducah Tilghman out of reach. With Gilbert serving, McCracken County went on a run to move to a 22-7 lead over the Blue Tornado. Leading 24-8, Paducah Tilghman received the ball to serve, collecting two more points. However, the Mustangs added the final point to end the set, taking it 25-10.
McCracken County went on a 5-0 run before Paducah Tilghman could strick in the third set. Mirroring the second set, the Lady Mustangs were led by Hart and Miller. Hart, who led her team with 57 kills ahead of the contest, led her team along with perfect placement between Tilghman’s defense. Paducah Tilghman continued to work, putting up a fight, but eventually fell 25-12 to McCracken County for the sweep.
The Lady Mustangs will have the season home opener at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Saturday, hosting the visiting Caldwell County Tigers. Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado will travel to Calloway County on Thursday night to compete against the Lady Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.