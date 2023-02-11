On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustang basketball programs honored seniors who have put blood, sweat, and tears into their performances on the court. Along with senior night for basketball and dance, the Mustangs hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Mustangs defeated the Eagles with a 65-44 finish in the penultimate home game, while the Lady Mustangs added a 58-17 victory to their win column.

McCracken County 65, Graves County 44In the last matchup against Graves County, the Mustangs trailed through the first three quarters before pulling off the comeback within the fourth quarter. On the night that belonged to seniors Jack McCune, Jack Bradley, Carson Purvis, Ian Hart, Jonathan Venable, Jordan Bridges, and manager Zak Morgan, the Mustangs led from the first quarter until the fourth, taking a 65-44 victory.

