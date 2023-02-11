On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustang basketball programs honored seniors who have put blood, sweat, and tears into their performances on the court. Along with senior night for basketball and dance, the Mustangs hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Mustangs defeated the Eagles with a 65-44 finish in the penultimate home game, while the Lady Mustangs added a 58-17 victory to their win column.
McCracken County 65, Graves County 44In the last matchup against Graves County, the Mustangs trailed through the first three quarters before pulling off the comeback within the fourth quarter. On the night that belonged to seniors Jack McCune, Jack Bradley, Carson Purvis, Ian Hart, Jonathan Venable, Jordan Bridges, and manager Zak Morgan, the Mustangs led from the first quarter until the fourth, taking a 65-44 victory.
In addition to honoring the seven Mustangs, McCune was recognized for earning his 1,000th career point against Poplar Bluff during the Organ Donor Shootout at Strawberry Hills.
Hart, who led the Mustangs with 16 points, put McCracken on the board first. Quickly after Hart’s shot, Graves County’s Lukas Pigg’s 3-point field goal allowed the Eagles to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Graves County lead did not last as McCune posted two, giving the Stangs a one-point advantage. Threes from Purvis, Hart, McCune, and Connor Miller allowed the Mustangs to control the court, despite presvsure from the Eagles.
By the end of the first quarter, the battle raged on, with McCracken leading 22-10. McCune led all scorers in the first quarter, posting seven points. The second quarter allowed Graves to add nine points, but the Mustangs would head into halftime with a 35-19 lead.
Tensions began to flare during the second half between the two teams, remnants coming from the last time the two met up in the Eagles’ Nest. By the fourth quarter, McCracken County had a 52-32 lead over the Eagles. The lead continued to grow, despite the Mustangs only outscoring Graves County by three points. Four of the 13 McCracken County points came from Hart with back-to-back slam dunks after Bridges and Mills were given technical fouls for flaring tempers.
As the time came close to the final buzzer, the seniors received warm greetings from the McCracken County fan section and coaching staff as they headed to the bench, allowing younger team members to complete the victory.
Mills led the Eagles with 16 points.
Graves County 10 9 15 10 — 44
McCracken Co 22 13 17 13 — 65
Graves County: C. Mills 16, B. Waller 14, L. Pigg 5, B. VeuCasovic 5, D. Hughes 4. FIELD GOALS: 11 (B. Waller 7, B. VeuCasovic 2, C. Mills 2). 3-POINTERS: 5 (C. Mills 3, L. Pigg). FREE THROWS: 7/12. RECORDS: 9-18.
McCracken Co: I. Hart 16, J. McCune 15, C. Purvis 11, C. Miller 8, J. Venable 7, J. Klope 6, J. Bradley 1, J. Bridges 1. FIELD GOALS: 16 (J. McCune 6, I. Hart 4, J. Klope 3, C. Purvis, J. Venable, C. Miller). 3-POINTERS: 8 (C. Purvis 3, I. Hart 2, J. Venable, J. McCune). FREE THROWS: 9/12. RECORDS: 24-3.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 58, GRAVES COUNTY 17It was an emotional night as head coach Scott Sivills and assistant coach Rod Thomas honored their daughters Caroline Sivills and Destiny Thomas on McCracken County’s senior night along with Belle York, Briley Thomas, and Jordan Bufford. In addition, the Mustangs honored Sivills for earning her 1,000th career point against Paducah Tilghman on Friday, February 3.
In the 58-17 game, the Lady Mustangs defeated the Graves County Lady Eagles, with Thomas collecting 24 points in the Friday night contest. With her game-high tally, Thomas led all scorers, one point shy of scoring the number she dons on her back on senior night.
The night started with a celebration for the Lady Mustangs. Although Graves County won the tip, McCracken County controlled the court as Thomas began the 8-0 run for the Lady Stangs over the Lady Eagles at the free-throw line after being fouled. Claire Johnson pushed the Lady Mustangs to 8-0 with back-to-back field goals.
Graves County’s Morgan Alexander broke McCracken’s run with a layup to cut into the Lady Mustangs’ eight-point lead, pushing it down to six. However, despite attempts, Alexander’s field goal would be the only successful shot for Graves County in the first quarter as McCracken County pushed ahead by 15 going into the second quarter with two points from Mikee Buchanan, three from Benton, and 12 points coming from the duo of Thomas and Johnson.
The second quarter, like the previous, was dominated by McCracken County. With Graves County falling into foul trouble, Thomas went 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. She posted seven with four points from the line with two field goals and a 3-pointer. Sivills added to the scoring with a field goal in the quarter, allowing the Lady Mustangs to lead 36-6 into halftime.
Hannah Glisson and Ella Kemp split the four points for Graves County in the second quarter. Carly Riley had an opportunity to push the score to eight points but could not get her free throws to fall.
McCracken County pushed to a comfortable lead in the third quarter, signaling the running clock as they led 46-10 with three minutes left. However, the senior duo Sivills and Thomas kept the Lady Mustangs ahead, posting 14 points and outscoring the Lady Eagles 14-4.
The fourth quarter brought the seniors together again on the court as the Lady Mustangs led 55-13 for a moment with all five girls on the court at Strawberry Hills. Thomas exited first, receiving hugs from coaching staff and teammates before Sivills, Benton, York, and Bufford. Finally, Sivills and Thomas shared a moment with their fathers as the younger Lady Mustangs finished the contest to push the Lady Mustangs to a 26-2 record heading into the last week of the regular season.
Graves County 2 4 4 7 — 17
McCracken Co 17 19 14 8 — 58
Graves County: E. Kemp 5, M. Alexander 4, H. Glisson 4, G. Martin 2, K. Scott 2. FIELD GOALS: 6 (E. Kemp 2, H. Glisson 2, K. Scott, M. Alexander). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 5/9. RECORD:
McCracken County: D. Thomas 24, C. Johnson 17, C. Sivills 7, B. Benton 6, M. Buchanan 4. FIELD GOALS: 16 (C. Johnson 7, D. Thomas 5, M. Buchanan 2, C. Sivills 2). 3-POINTERS: 6 (D. Thomas 2, B. Benton 2, C. Sivills, C. Johnson). FREE THROWS: 8/10. RECORD: 26-2.
