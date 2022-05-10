While hosting the Edward Jones McCracken County Invitational, known as the Edward Jones Classic, the McCracken County Mustangs faced two sturdy opponents on Saturday. The Mustangs split their last two home games, losing 5-2 to St. Xavier and winning 3-1 over Kennett (MO).
Despite two errors in the first inning, the Mustangs did not allow the St. Xavier Tigers to score more than one run as sophomore Ross Aldridge worked the mound. After an RBI single by St. X’s Jake Bennett scored Z Marks, Aldridge shut down the next three Tigers. The Mustangs kicked off the bottom half of the inning with two quick outs from Scout Moffatt and Cooper Ford before Jack Bennett tripled to right fielder Marks. However, Jack Bennett did not score as Nate Lang grounded out to end the inning.
McCracken County’s offense wasn’t shy against Kentucky’s No. 1 high school team. The Mustangs collected seven hits and two walks on two runs against two future Louisville Cardinal hurlers in Ty Starke and Jake Gregor, who will become teammates with McCracken’s Aldridge.
Aldridge continued to work the mound, finishing his day in 3.2 innings while striking out five. The sophomore allowed six hits, five runs (four earned), and walked three on 90 pitches.
As Gregor singled to center field, St. Xavier took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The fly ball that landed perfectly in no-man’s land scored Jake Bennett and Landon Akers. But, before the Tigers could bust the inning open, the Mustangs ended the inning as Aldridge struck out Ben Purnell.
The score increased to 5-0 in the next inning, as Starke shut down the McCracken County bunch in the home half of the third. A web gem of a play by Mustang junior Zach Sims in right field’s foul territory stunned St. Xavier for the second out in the inning. Then, however, an RBI single by Akers scored J Thompson and Marks, giving the Tigers a bit of comfort.
McCracken’s offense soon erased that comfort as the Mustangs came charging in the bottom half of the fourth inning. With a lead-off walk by Lang, McCracken County began to chip away at Starke’s dominance. Back-to-back singles by Sims and Eli James loaded the bases with Miller Green heading to the plate.
A balk by Starke allowed Lang to score, making it 5-1. Starke loaded the bases again as Green drew a walk, but unfortunately, the next three batters would end the inning with momentum trying to shift in McCracken’s favor. However, a strikeout from Farley, Dylan Riley’s fielder’s choice, and another fielder’s choice by Moffatt ended the rally.
Weston Miller appeared in relief for McCracken County. The sophomore worked 1.1 innings and did not allow a run or hit. He struck out one and walked one on 24 pitches.
The Mustangs snagged another run in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Bennett scored on a passed ball with two outs to make it 5-2. Unfortunately, the Mustangs could not produce a base hit to advance Lang, left stranded at third base.
Ford replaced Miller on the mound for McCracken County to finish the game in the top of the sixth. The senior worked two innings and struck out one. He allowed one hit and one walk on 35 pitches.
Starke earned the victory for the Tigers with a four-inning workday. The junior allowed four hits, one run (one earned), walked two and struck out four on 70 pitches.
Gregor appeared in relief for Starke. The sophomore threw three innings, allowing three hits and one run on 33 pitches.
McCracken County 3, Kennett MO 1The McCracken County Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field for the last game of the Saturday night events and the final regular-season home game. However, the Mustang outcome was slightly different, with two spectacular at-bats from Jack Bennett.
With Daniel Higdon on the mound, the Mustangs were in good hands as the junior threw four scoreless innings before Kennett scored their first run in the fifth inning.
For McCracken County and Kennett, the game moved quickly until the Mustang bats began to come alive in the bottom of the third inning.
Back-to-back singles from Jude Farley and Miller Green gave McCracken County momentum before Dylan Riley grounded into a double play to end the inning. Like McCracken County, Kennett failed to capitalize on base runners moving into scoring position in the first half of the game.
During the bottom half of the fourth inning, Bennett knocked a solo shot over the left-field fence to give his team a 1-0 lead. The at-bat was his second to last in regular-season play at the field he called home for the previous few years.
The Kennett Indians, however, tied it 1-1 during the top of the fifth inning as Brooks Nigut doubled to left field. The RBI double allowed his teammate to score.
After the double, McCracken County’s Seth Harris appeared in relief of Higdon on the mound. Harris worked 2.1 innings in his appearance, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out three.
Higdon threw 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, one run (earned), walking four, and striking out two on 77 pitches.
The game remained 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning as Cooper Ford reached on a dropped third strike before Bennett stepped up to the plate for his final regular-season at-bat at Edward Jones.
After a first-pitch strike, Bennett’s bat made contact with the ball and sailed into the night for a two-run home run. The home run, which landed behind the outfield fence, made it a 3-1 game as Ford and Bennett scored the final runs of the night.
Harris finished the game, keeping Kennett from scoring. The sophomore worked 2.1 innings, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk on 29 pitches.
