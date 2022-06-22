When The Paducah Sun spoke with McCracken County’s head coach Tony Hayden before the spring season, he explained the program had unfinished business after the team’s heartbreaking ending during the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament. However, the motto remained as the team finished the 2022 season with 34 wins and only three losses, the third coming in the state tournament semifinals.
“As far as the season goes, we got where we wanted to get and didn’t finish the deal against Lexington Catholic,” Hayden said. “It was a great season, I’ve been sitting here going over pitching stats, and we had 14 shutouts and three no-hitters between the staff.”
The First Region’s Softball Player of the Year, Ally Hutchins, had seven of the 14 shutouts and collected the three no-hitters this season. Fellow junior Annie White collected five shutouts, and sophomore Anna Kate Hawes had two while working in the circle.
“The biggest thing about Ariel (Fox) and Zoe (Smithson) is they provided leadership on both sides of the fence,” Hayden said. “They both took care of things that never even got to me. You got to have seniors like that to be able to have the season that we had. We didn’t have any controversy or drama, and they did a great job.”
Preparations for the season kicked off on Jan. 2 when the Lady Mustangs reunited with hard work and goals in mind. The program’s dedication earned them a 13-game winning streak before losing 10-9 on April 16 against South Warren during the Marshall County Slugfest.
The Lady Mustangs’ senior duo not only sparked the talented roster but led them as big sisters and friends.
“My last year as a senior was bittersweet. I have learned so much from softball through the years, such as long-lasting friendships, discipline, confidence, leadership, accountability, patients, and respect,” Fox said. “I have developed traits I will carry with me for a lifetime. Playing as a Lady Mustang takes 115% commitment, teamwork, and great leadership.”
Fox’s final home run of the season came during the 9-6 victory over Elizabethtown in the first round of the 2022 KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament. Her team greeted her at home plate with the Lady Stang princess tiara to celebrate home run No. 12.
“What the seniors provided for this team and the leadership that got us to be 34-3 and make it to the Final Four for the first time since 2016,” Hayden said. “You’re not going to be able to replace both of their batting averages, you’re not going to replace 87 RBIs, and you’re not going to replace 21 home runs.”
After the loss against South Warren, the McCracken County team went 9-0 before falling to Henderson County in the Owensboro Catholic Classic. The Lady Mustangs surged for the rest of the season, scoring 113 runs between May 9 and June 10 with 12 consecutive wins.
“Honestly, my last year will be one I will always remember. Ariel and I have been playing since seventh grade at Lone Oak Middle School, and it’s crazy how we got to finish out something we love to play together,” Smithson said. “I would have never thought I would be where I am at today when I was in middle school. I used to look up to those girls, and then for me to finally be a Lady Mustang is so crazy.”
Fox and Smithson played together as young girls, forming a bond on the diamond before joining a sisterhood with the Lady Mustangs. Fox began her career with McCracken County in the eighth grade, while Smithson joined the following season as a freshman.
“We had unfinished business that we wanted to finish my senior year, but whether win or lose, I feel like good things have come out of this year,” Fox said. “We had the grit and the determination I feel like to win it all, but like Coach Hayden said, when it is not your day, it is not your day plain and simple. My hope is for them to learn from our mistakes and not repeat that next year.”
Spectators from near and far could see what the team meant to Smithson and Fox. The program will significantly miss the two, from guiding their younger teammates to being the loudest in the dugout during crucial moments.
“I love playing with each of these girls because they all bring a specific and unique aspect to the team,” Smithson said. “I will always remember the 2022 Lady Mustangs and how I will get to continue playing the sport I love at Brescia University, thanks to all the help I have received.”
Like many high school athletes, the two lost their sophomore softball season due to the global pandemic in 2020. Although the canceled season pushed many athletes backward, Fox and Smithson moved forward, which showed during their junior year in 2021.
“It was a pleasure to see both of them because they struggled the year before COVID, and last year they showed signs of getting back where they were hitting-wise and playing-wise,” Hayden said. “This year, they exploded and did what we needed them to do with Ally, KG (Walker), Izzy (Story), and Annie right behind or in front of them.”
The team will return an abundance of young talent with a new group of seniors leading the Stangs. Hutchins, White, Story, Mikaela Coburn, Rhea-Lee Joiner, and Mary Kate Jordan will continue the legacy that Fox, Smithson, and many others created ahead of them.
The team will also bring back seven juniors, four sophomores, and four freshmen, each with a taste of what it feels like to make it to the state tournament and see the championship game in their reach.
“With that being said, I will start the next journey in life, which will be attending the University of Kentucky studying in pre-med,” Fox said. “As far as looking in the rear view mirror, I will cheer on my Lady Mustangs for years to come, and I hope one day they will finish our business and make that a reality.”
Despite falling in the semifinals, McCracken County’s softball program finished No. 1 in Top 50 Team Home Runs, Top 50 Team RBI Leaders, and Top 50 Team Batting Average. No. 2 in Top 50 Team Runs Leaders, No 3 in Top 50 Team Doubles Leaders, No. 4 in Top 50 Team Hits Leaders, No. 9 in Top 50 Team Triples Leaders, No. 19 in Top 50 Team Stolen Bases, and No. 26 in Top 50 Team ERA Leaders.
“To sum up this season in one word would be unforgettable,” Smithson said. “I hope the best for the rest of those team’s future.”
Like many before her, Fox credited Coach Hayden for being a role model in her life. Hayden began his illustrious coaching career over 20 years ago and has been a symbol of softball in the Western Kentucky area for many.
“I couldn’t have had a better role model in my life like Coach Hayden,” Fox said. “He always believed in me through my ups and downs. He encouraged me like a father figure, and I will be forever grateful for that. I love Coach Hayden.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.