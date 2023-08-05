McCracken County soccer

The Mustangs finished the 2022 season with the program’s fourth regional and ninth district titles. With a 17-5-3 record, McCracken County went undefeated in region and district play.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

With the upcoming high school soccer season approaching, the McCracken County High School boys soccer program is preparing to continue its recent success within the First Region. Under the guidance of head coach Michael Wiersema, the Mustangs have claimed the region title four times since the school’s inception in 2013, with the last three seasons sending McCracken County to the state tournament.

“We hope to be in the mix at the end of the year with the district and region again,” Wiersema said. “We returned a lot of experience and lost a few special players after last season. Right now, we’re pretty solid. We’re not necessarily spectacular, but we’re solid and hope to build on that.”

