With the upcoming high school soccer season approaching, the McCracken County High School boys soccer program is preparing to continue its recent success within the First Region. Under the guidance of head coach Michael Wiersema, the Mustangs have claimed the region title four times since the school’s inception in 2013, with the last three seasons sending McCracken County to the state tournament.
“We hope to be in the mix at the end of the year with the district and region again,” Wiersema said. “We returned a lot of experience and lost a few special players after last season. Right now, we’re pretty solid. We’re not necessarily spectacular, but we’re solid and hope to build on that.”
With the departure of recent graduates such as First Region Player of the Year and leading scorer Josh Kuntz, alongside Jack Housman, and Nathan King, the Mustangs will look to upcoming seniors Johnny Stevens, Landon Graces, Nehemiah Ivey, and Grayson Parish to keep the region as theirs.
“We’re making progress and taking it one day at a time, trying to get better,” Wiersema said. “They’re a close group of guys who do well in the classroom and on the field. They spend time together, so it’s a fun group to work with. They have a lot of flexibility regarding what systems we play and stuff like that because many of them have played for me here at McCracken and with Pumas, so there’s a comfort level and knowledge of how I like to do things.”
The Mustangs finished the 2022 season with the program’s fourth regional and ninth district titles. With a 17-5-3 record, McCracken County went undefeated in region and district play before falling in the state tournament opener against Bowling Green 2-1 (7-6 PK). The team scored 87 goals, allowing 27 goals from opponents.
Stevens finished behind Kuntz in scoring last season as a junior, collecting 15 goals in 25 games for a 0.6 average per game. He tallied five assists and 35 points. Grace collected eight goals in 25 games, averaging 0.3 per game with four assists and 20 points.
Ivey finished with seven goals for a 0.3 average per game with four assists and 18 points. Goalkeeper Parish appeared in all 25 games with 69 saves for a 2.8 save average per game, allowing 25 goals, and had five shutouts for a 0.2 complete game shutout average.
The Mustangs will kick off the regular season against St. Mary on the road on August 7, 2023. They will appear in their home opener on August 15 against Henderson County at Mercy Health Field on McCracken County High School’s campus.
