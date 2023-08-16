On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs returned to Mercy Health Field for the 2023 season’s home opener. Playing host to the visiting Henderson County Colonels, the Mustangs added the program’s fourth win this season with a 1-0 victory.

The lone goal for McCracken County game in the first half of the contest, with Johnny Stevens scoring with an assist from Nehemiah Ivey at the 14-minute mark. Senior goalkeeper Grayson Parish earned the shutout, keeping the Colonels from scoring a goal with three saves in the win for McCracken County.

