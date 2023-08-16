On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs returned to Mercy Health Field for the 2023 season’s home opener. Playing host to the visiting Henderson County Colonels, the Mustangs added the program’s fourth win this season with a 1-0 victory.
The lone goal for McCracken County game in the first half of the contest, with Johnny Stevens scoring with an assist from Nehemiah Ivey at the 14-minute mark. Senior goalkeeper Grayson Parish earned the shutout, keeping the Colonels from scoring a goal with three saves in the win for McCracken County.
Stevens now leads the McCracken County Mustangs with four goals and one assist. Ivey follows behind with three goals and is tied with Reese Barnhill with two assists each to lead the team. Parish has 19 saves and three shutouts in five games while allowing two goals.
The Mustangs will meet with crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night at the historic Jetton Field.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 9, ST. MARY 0
On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs added a 9-0 victory over the Lady Vikings at St. Mary. Junior Katelyn Heider earned the hat trick in the win. The win moved the Lady Mustangs to a 3-0-1 win-loss-tie record in the early season.
Sophomore Kiera Tynes wasted no time in the contest, scoring the first goal within the first two minutes. Heider followed suit to keep the momentum for the Lady Mustangs’ boisterous roster.
Maddie Ledgerwood, Audrey Estes, Natalie Cryts, and Ava Englert also collected goals in the victory. Ledgerwood, Tynes, and Addy Green earned assists.
St. Mary fell in their season opener and will compete in the First Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will travel to the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg this weekend. The team’s first home game will be on August 29 against the St. Mary Lady Vikings.
