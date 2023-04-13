Jude Farley

McCracken County’s Jude Farley goes for the fist bump with head coach Zach Hobbs as Farley’s courtesy runner Caden Kern comes into the game. Farley went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the 3-2 victory over Rossview (Clarksville, TN).

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The McCracken County Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field ahead of a big weekend on the road, hosting the visiting Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, TN. With a close game from start to finish, the sly offense of McCracken County came in clutch during the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 victory.

At the top of the third inning, either team plated a run as Rossview took a 2-0 lead over McCracken County on RBI singles by Houston Herbert and Lantz Shirk, allowing Drew Morehead and Brodie Prairie to score. However, with bases loaded, Landon Shaw lined out, allowing McCracken County to escape without further damage.

