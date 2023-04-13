The McCracken County Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field ahead of a big weekend on the road, hosting the visiting Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, TN. With a close game from start to finish, the sly offense of McCracken County came in clutch during the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 victory.
At the top of the third inning, either team plated a run as Rossview took a 2-0 lead over McCracken County on RBI singles by Houston Herbert and Lantz Shirk, allowing Drew Morehead and Brodie Prairie to score. However, with bases loaded, Landon Shaw lined out, allowing McCracken County to escape without further damage.
“One thing these guys have done this year is fight,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “They’re going to fight. We’ve got some work to do early in the game, but they never give up, especially in a game like today.”
The score remained 2-0 despite attempts from both sides. However, McCracken County’s offense came alive during the bottom of the sixth inning as Nate Lang led off with a six-pitch walk.
The next batter, Scout Moffatt, grounded out for the first out but allowed Lang to advance to second, in scoring position for Miller Green. Green’s RBI single in the gap, landing in left field, allowed Lang to score, making it a one-run game. On the throw home, Green advanced to second and then moved to third base on a wild pitch.
“Their pitcher did a good job, mixing speeds, and the pitching coach was good calling pitches,” Hobbs said. “We battled, and this was one of those games you’ve got to keep close.”
An RBI single by Eli James made it 2-2 as Green scored. The next batter, Zach Sims, singled to center field, allowing James to advance to third base. However, Jude Farley’s single to center field gave McCracken County a 3-2 lead over Rossview as James scored. A line out and fly out by Weston Miller and Griffin Cantrell allowed the Hawks to end the sixth inning without further damage from the Mustangs.
“They want to do good, and I get it, but they’ve got to relax, play baseball, and understand that we don’t need doubles and triples. We got down early, 2-0,” Hobbs said. “It’s hard to do anything when you’re down because you know you’re up against a good arm and opponent. So we have to keep those games where we’re in front or within a run so we can do something we want to do.”
With two outs, Rossview put two on base with a single by Scott Dean and a walk by Herbert. However, the game ended with Shirk popping out in foul territory, caught by James, who sacrificed his body to ensure the game ended with a McCracken County victory.
The Mustangs will head to Louisville this weekend to meet with familiar foes St. Xavier, Pleasure Ridge Park, and Brothers Rice from Chicago.
“We’re going to go up there and I just want us to play good baseball. Wins and losses, who cares? We’ll worry about that in May and June. Right now, we’re getting better each day,” He said. “I know they hear the rumblings where we were today, being 10-5, but we went down there and got beat by Rossview last night, but they played a good baseball game. I told our guys that’s way better than beating up on some team by 10 runs and beating our chest at our records. So we’re going to try to play the toughest competition we can.”
Daniel Higdon started on the bump for McCracken County. The senior worked over three innings, allowing seven hits and two runs (earned) while walking two and striking out one on 82 pitches.
“Higdon did a good job for us, but that pitch count got up a little bit,” Hobbs said. “Went with (Tyler) Chapman to change the look. Tyler Chapman did outstanding.”
Chapman and Seth Harris appeared in relief for the Mustangs.
Chapman snagged the victory on the mound, working three innings on 52 pitches. The junior allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Harris earned the save for McCracken County, throwing less than an inning by facing one batter with runners in scoring position.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, ROSSVIEW (TN) 2
ROSS 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2-8-2
MCHS 0 0 0 0 0 3 X — 3-5-0
WP: T. Chapman; LP: H. Scott; S: S. Harris
TB: ROSS — S. Dean 2, H. Herbert 1, C. Slaughter 1, L. Shirk 1, B. Prairie 1, D. Morehead 1, L. Shaw 1; MCHS — J. Farley 2, M. Green 1, E. James 1, Z. Sims 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (11-5); Rossview (16-4)
