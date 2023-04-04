On Monday morning, the McCracken County Mustangs kicked off an action-packed week at Edward Jones Field for Spring Break. The Mustangs hosted the visiting Ballard Memorial Bombers, defeating them in an 8-2 duel between the starting pitchers Alex Calhoun, and Konnor Myatt.
Calhoun snagged the victory for McCracken County, throwing a complete game for the Mustangs. The junior allowed seven hits, two runs (earned), and one walk while striking out four on 79 pitches.
The contest began with a lead-off double by Mason Nichols on a 1-2 count. Then, with a sacrifice by Cole Owens and a single by Myatt, the Bombers took a 1-0 lead over the Mustangs. A single and a walk kept Ballard Memorial threatening early, but a double play by Nate Lang in center field and Scout Moffatt at short ended the inning.
Myatt dominated the mound for Ballard Memorial, denying McCracken County a hit until the bottom of the third inning with a single by Griffin Cantrell. However, Cantrell was caught stealing second moments before Brice Wurth struck out to give Ballard Memorial two outs. Weston Miller kept the inning alive for McCracken County, reaching on an error. The next batter, Lang, was hit by a pitch to give the Mustangs runners on second and first, but unfortunately for McCracken County, Moffatt’s ground out ended the inning.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning when the McCracken County offense struck against the Bombers with back-to-back doubles by Miller and Lang. Lang’s RBI double allowed Miller to cross the plate, tying it 1-1. Moffatt placed a bunt down and reached on an error by Ballard Memorial to load the bases. With one out, Ballard Memorial intentionally walked El James, going for Zach Sims. Sims grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Moffatt to advance to third as Hunner Bealmear tagged Lang out at the plate. With a hit by pitch, Jude Farley loaded the bases, but the inning ended with a strikeout of Cantrell.
After a three-batter inning in the top of the sixth, the Mustangs tacked on six runs to give McCracken County an 8-1 lead. Wurth led off with a single, scoring on an RBI single by Miller to make it 3-1. The next batter, Lang, moved the score to 4-1 with a ground ball to right field before scoring on a Moffatt double.
The score pushed to 6-1 as Sims singled, driving in Moffatt and advancing James to second base. A single by Farley kept the Mustangs scoring, making it 7-1 before Cantrell drew a walk. After a strikeout, Sims scored the final run to make it 8-1 on a passed ball before the inning ended with a fielder’s choice by Lang.
In the top of the seventh inning, Ballard Memorial added one run with a double by Hunter Collins. With one out, Collins scored on the RBI by Jacob Irvin before Austin Kendall grounded into a double play to end the game.
Myatt worked five innings for Ballard Memorial, striking out eight, allowing five hits, and walking one while allowing two runs (one earned) on 85 pitches.
Braxton Blankenship and Kendall appeared in relief for the Bombers.
Blankenship took the loss for the Bombers. The junior threw less than an inning on the bump, allowing four hits and four runs (earned) on 15 pitches.
Kendall finished the contest, working less than an inning. The senior allowed two hits, two runs (earned), two walks, and struck out one on 26 pitches.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 8, BALLARD MEMORIAL 2
BMHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2-7-3
MCHS 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 — 8-11-0
WP: A. Calhoun; LP: B. Blankenship
2B: BMHS — M. Nichols, H. Collins, K. Myatt; MCHS — E. James, S. Moffatt, W. Miller, N. Lang
TB: BMHS — H. Collins 3, K. Myatt 3, M. Nichols 2, J. Irvin 1, D. Meinschein 1; MCHS — W. Miller 3, N. Lang 3, E. James 2, S. Moffatt 2, Z. Sims 1, B. Wurth 1, J. Farley 1, M. Green 1, G. Cantrell 1
HBP: MCHS — E. James, J. Farley, N. Lang, G. Cantrell
SB: MCHS — S. Moffatt, N. Lang, N. Nyberg
RECORDS: McCracken County (8-2); Ballard Memorial (5-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.