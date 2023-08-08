On Monday night, First Region soccer returned with the season opener between the McCracken County Mustangs and hosting St. Mary Vikings on St. Mary’s campus. Despite a slow start, the Mustangs kicked off the season with a 7-0 victory over the Vikings, scoring six of seven in the second half of the contest.
The Mustangs held a 1-0 lead throughout the first half of the contest against the Vikings, as the pace of play remained slow, with both teams taking full advantage. Senior Nehemiah Ivey scored the lone goal in the first half for McCracken County.
“I felt like we had more depth, and that showed,” head coach Michael Wiersema said. “They got tired, and we were fresh, which is always nice.”
The Mustangs came out at the beginning of the second half with zest. Ivey, Johnny Stevens, Jack Hazel, Lenny Garcia, Eli Riley, Landon Grace, and Jake Hazel put McCracken County on top with 16 minutes left to play.
Despite attempts from a scrappy St. Mary team, the Viking offense could not produce enough momentum to sneak a goal out of Grayson Parish’s reach as he patrolled for the Mustangs.
Ivey led all scorers in the contest with two goals, while Grace and Jake Hazel collected assists for McCracken County’s victory. St. Mary’s goalkeeper Haas continued where he left off last season, collecting 21 saves against the Mustangs, only allowing McCracken County to score seven, six coming in the second half.
The McCracken County Mustangs will travel to Calloway County on Tuesday before competing in the FCPS Soccer Showcase over the weekend, facing Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek.
The Vikings will host the University Heights Blazers on Thursday at home.
