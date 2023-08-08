Jackson Willett, Fernando Palacios, Johnny Stevens

St. Mary’s Jackson Willett controls the ball during the 7-0 McCracken County victory as Fernando Palacios (5) and Johnny Stevens (14) work on defense to keep the team’s 1-0 lead in the contest’s first half.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Monday night, First Region soccer returned with the season opener between the McCracken County Mustangs and hosting St. Mary Vikings on St. Mary’s campus. Despite a slow start, the Mustangs kicked off the season with a 7-0 victory over the Vikings, scoring six of seven in the second half of the contest.

The Mustangs held a 1-0 lead throughout the first half of the contest against the Vikings, as the pace of play remained slow, with both teams taking full advantage. Senior Nehemiah Ivey scored the lone goal in the first half for McCracken County.

