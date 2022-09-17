The McCracken County Mustang football program knew there would be trials and tribulations this season. But, with a young and fresh roster filled with athletes willing to learn and improve, the team has continued to show improvements each Friday night under the lights.
On Friday night at Carroll Traylor Stadium, the Mustangs snagged their first victory this season against the hosting Marshall County Marshals with a 42-7 finish.
McCracken County (1-4) was in business with a 57-yard drive for the Mustangs after the Marshall County punt, and it all started with junior Zeno Cornelius.
The 31-yard touchdown by Cornelius and a successful extra point by junior Sebastian Hutchins gave McCracken a 7-0 lead with 9:07 left in the first quarter.
The touchdown marked the first time the Mustangs took the lead against their opponents this season, showing spectators that the team is putting the pieces together to have a successful future.
The score moved to 14-0 as seniors Pryor Lamb and Jack Bradley continued to be a dominating threat against the opposing team.
At the 5:36 mark, Lamb passed to Bradley for a 28-yard touchdown. Hutchins added the extra point with a swift kick as the Mustang fan section cheered in excitement.
By this time in the first quarter, with four plays from scrimmage, the Mustangs had already claimed two touchdowns against the Marshall County Marshals (4-1).
At the beginning of the second quarter, McCracken County started with possession on their 20 yard line after an interception by Bradley.
It wasn’t long until the Mustangs struck again after senior Jonathan Venable grabbed an interception. Cornelius pushed the score to 21-0 with a 2-yard run for a McCracken County touchdown with nine minutes left before halftime.
However, the Marshals answered at the 3:39 mark with a 9-yard touchdown by Marshall County junior Aiden Dunigan to make it 21-7.
Cornelius continued to be a menace to the Marshals with another touchdown with 48 seconds left before halftime.
The 2-yard touchdown allowed the Mustangs to head into the locker rooms during the half with a comfortable 28-7 lead over the hosting Marshals.
After halftime, the teams returned to the field with the Mustangs looking to seal the victory early. With this, Lamb and Bradley’s exciting dynamic pushed the score to 35-7 as the quarterback Lamb passed the ball to Bradley for a 32-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, McCracken County dominated with another Venable touchdown.
Venable snagged an interception and, two plays later scored on a 24-yard rushing touchdown. The score of 42-7 remained until the final whistle.
With less than three minutes left to play, Marshall County senior Jake Stokes was escorted by ambulance off the field after an injury. Both sides of the field took a knee, including cheerleaders, as spectators and teammates waited in silence as EMS and athletic trainers worked on Stokes.
The two teams finished the game despite lighting issues, allowing the McCracken County Mustangs to earn their first win this season.
The loss was the first in Marshall County’s early season.
McCracken County will host Apollo (1-4) next Friday night at Marquette Stadium, while Marshall County will celebrate homecoming by hosting the visiting Daviess County (3-2).
