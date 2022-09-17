The McCracken County Mustang football program knew there would be trials and tribulations this season. But, with a young and fresh roster filled with athletes willing to learn and improve, the team has continued to show improvements each Friday night under the lights.

On Friday night at Carroll Traylor Stadium, the Mustangs snagged their first victory this season against the hosting Marshall County Marshals with a 42-7 finish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In