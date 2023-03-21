On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustangs kicked off the 2023 season with the program’s home opener at Edward Jones Field with a 2022 First Region Championship rematch. The Mustangs hosted the Marshall County Marshals, shutting out the visiting team with a 10-0 six-inning finish.

The junior duo of Ross Aldridge and Caleb Ehling worked the mound for the Mustangs, keeping Marshall County’s offense halted at two hits in the contest. Both hits came from sophomore Maddox Cope, who went 2-for-2 for the Marshals.

