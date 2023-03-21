On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustangs kicked off the 2023 season with the program’s home opener at Edward Jones Field with a 2022 First Region Championship rematch. The Mustangs hosted the Marshall County Marshals, shutting out the visiting team with a 10-0 six-inning finish.
The junior duo of Ross Aldridge and Caleb Ehling worked the mound for the Mustangs, keeping Marshall County’s offense halted at two hits in the contest. Both hits came from sophomore Maddox Cope, who went 2-for-2 for the Marshals.
Before the game began, the two programs held silence in honor of the late Preston Cope, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday. His younger brother kicked off the away team’s half of the first inning with a single to left field. However, Cope would be stranded at second base after reaching on a McCracken County passed ball before Reese Oakley grounded out to the first baseman Eli James to end the inning.
During the home half of the first, McCracken County senior Nate Lang ripped a triple to left field but was caught in a double play advancing home as Miller Green flew out to right field. Oakley’s throw from right field beat Lang at home plate to end the inning.
Marshall County remained scoreless in the top of the second and left Chase Shelton on base. Unfortunately for McCracken County, senior Zach Sims was hit by a pitch during the bottom of the second and was removed from the game due to the injury. The injury to Sims was the opposite hand that was injured during the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament.
As the second inning continued, Oakley on the mound ran into trouble, allowing Eli James to score on a bases-loaded walk. After the run, the Mustangs went down in order on two pop-outs and one flyout to end the second inning.
The Mustangs added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning, with Noah Nyberg coming in for Sims. Nyberg singled on a line drive to left field, allowing Lang and Green to score. With an error by Marshall County, Nyberg advanced to third base and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Scout Moffatt.
The score moved to 5-0 during the bottom of the fourth inning when Griffin Cantrell scored on a sacrifice fly by Weston Miller. Then, courtesy runner Brice Wurth scored as Green hit a fly ball to center field and reached on an error, making it 6-0 with two outs in the inning.
Ehling came in to relieve Aldridge in the top of the fifth inning. Aldridge, who earned the win, worked four innings and struck out six while allowing two hits and one walk on 62 pitches and 17 batters faced.
McCracken County put three more runs across the board during the fifth inning with two outs as Miller singled on a line drive to left, allowing Moffatt to score. The next batter, Lang, grabbed his second triple of the night. Lang’s hit sent Andrew Farmer and Miller home to make it 9-0. Despite the winning run on third, Green drew a walk, and James struck out to end the inning.
The final inning came in the bottom of the sixth, with Nyberg kicking off with a single to center field. Moffatt knocked a single to right field, advancing Nyberg into scoring position before a pitch hit Jude Farley to load the bases as Cantrell approached the plate. Cantrell singled, sending Nyberg home to end the game, giving McCracken County a 10-0 lead.
Ehling worked two innings for McCracken County on the mound, striking out four and walking two. The junior lefty did not allow a hit or a run during his appearance.
Lang and Nyberg both went 2-for-3 for the Mustangs. Lang finished with one run, two hits, two RBI, and one walk. Nyberg collected two runs, two hits, and two RBI.
Freshman Luke Turner took the loss for Marshall County. Turner worked three innings, allowing three hits, four runs (three earned), and four walks on 58 pitches.
Sophomore Kash Chiles appeared in relief of Turner, working two innings on the mound. Chiles allowed five hits, six runs (five earned), four walks, and three strikeouts.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 10, MARSHALL COUNTY 0
MARSHALL CO 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0-2-4
MCCRACKEN CO 0 1 3 2 3 1 X — 10-8-2
WP: R. Aldridge; LP: L. Turner
TB: MARSHALL — M. Cope 2; MCCRACKEN — N. Lang 6, N. Nyberg 2, M. Green 1, W. Miller 1, G. Cantrell 1, S. Moffatt 1
HBP: MARSHALL — J. Driver; MCCRACKEN — C. Ehling, J. Farley, Z. Sims, E. James
SF: MCCRACKEN — W. Miller, S. Moffatt
SB: MCCRACKEN — M. Green 2, N. Lang, G. Cantrell
