With pitcher Davis Beale and a mighty offense behind him, the McCracken County Mustangs shut down the visiting Christian County Colonels 11-0 on Thursday night.
“Davis Beale did a tremendous job tonight,” McCracken coach Taylor Follis said. “It was his first varsity outing and we couldn’t be more proud of him. Throwing strikes, getting in there and not really being nervous. He was ready to pitch tonight.”
The sophomore hurler led his team to victory, only allowing one hit in his five innings of work.
Beale blanked the young Christian County team, striking out eight and walking one.
The first run of the night came when courtesy runner Cameron Willis scored on an Austin Harper single to left field.
Willis would continue to be used as a runner for catcher Braden Vinyard, who went 1-for-1 at the plate.
“Our swings were a lot better at the plate, especially with two strikes,” Follis said. “We had good two-out hits, full-count hits, and overall at the plate it was a lot better than what we have been.”
For McCracken, the offense tallied nine hits. Five of their hits came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when the McCracken brood scored six runs and pushed the game out of Christian County’s reach.
“Overall, I’m so proud of these guys. It was awesome during these last three games being in charge, but I will be glad when Coach Hobbs gets back,” Follis said. “I’m proud of these guys and they did a tremendous job.”
Ben Higdon and Harper led McCracken County in hits. Higdon went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Harper went 2-for-2.
For Christian County, Elijah Underhill took the loss. The junior allowed four hits and five runs in three innings.
Underhill struck out three in his outing. Gage Montes had the only hit for the Colonels in the top of the third.
