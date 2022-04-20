The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the Ballard Memorial Bombers at Edward Jones Field on Tuesday night. The Mustangs added another game to their win column, shutting out the visiting Bombers, 4-0.
Senior Landen Jones started on the mound for the Mustangs, shutting down the first three batters faced in the top of the first inning. In his first appearance this season, the right-hander induced two groundouts and a fly-out from the Bombers to get his team back in the dugout.
On the third pitch of his at-bat, senior Dylan Riley kicked off the Mustang inning with a home run over the left-field fence. Greeted by teammates and fellow seniors Cooper Ford and Jack Bennett, the Mustangs met Riley at home plate with cheers and celebrated his first home run this season. The next big hit for McCracken County in the inning came when junior Nate Lang tripled to center field. Unfortunately, Lang was left stranded in scoring position as the inning ended.
In the second inning, Jones returned to the mound, collecting two outs before Ballard Memorial put their first hit on the scoreboard. The hit came as a single by Hunter Collins to center field. Like Lang in the previous inning, Collins was left on base as Jones struck out the next batter.
McCracken County added another run in the bottom of the second inning, with sophomores leading the way. Eli James started the inning, reaching on an error by Ballard Memorial’s shortstop. James advanced to third base on a single by designated hitter Ross Aldridge. Aldridge hit a line drive to center field and remained at first base before Griffin Cantrell drew a seven-pitch walk to load the bases.
Riley returned to the plate in his second at-bat, grounding into a fielder’s choice as Aldridge was out at third, but not before James scored. The fielder’s choice made it a 2-0 ballgame. However, the Bombers escaped the inning with an impressive fly-out by Ford.
Ballard Memorial grabbed their second hit when lead-off Dustin Howle singled to left field. Howle quickly advanced to second base when Shane Romaine grounded out to Jones on the mound. Cole Owens worked the plate with a competitive eight-pitch at-bat, drawing a walk. McCracken County slid out of the inning on a fly-out to right field.
During the bottom half of the third, the Mustangs started with a single by Bennett. Then, the senior standout advanced to second base with a steal. Next, he moved to third base as James hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error.
Then, on a wild pitch, Bennett scored the third run in the game and made it 3-0.
Jones continued to throw well into the top of the fourth inning, only facing four batters. However, despite back-to-back singles by Riley and Weston Miller, the Mustangs were unable to score them as Bennett grounded into a double play to end the inning.
In his final inning, Jones faced four batters and struck out one. The senior worked five innings on the mound, striking out three and walking four. Jones allowed two hits and zero runs on 87 pitches, and 21 batters faced.
To start the bottom half of the fifth inning, Lang hit an inside-the-park home run that touched the right-field fence. Aldridge added another single to his night, but he and Zach Sims were left on base as Ballard Memorial got out of the jam without any further damage.
Jude Farley appeared in relief for Jones. The sophomore worked two innings and struck out three. He allowed one hit, zero walks, and zero runs on 25 pitches and seven batters faced.
Keaton Overstreet took the loss for Ballard Memorial.
Overstreet allowed six hits and three runs in four innings, striking out four. Braxton Blankenship appeared in relief, throwing two innings while allowing three hits and one run.
The reliever Blankenship struck out three.
