PADUCAH — The McCracken County Mustangs Running Boosters, which supports the McCracken County Cross Country and Track and Field Teams, hosts their third ever Yule Light Up the Night 5k and Kid’s K.
On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the McCracken County Mustangs Running Boosters will be holding their third ever Yule Light Up the Night 5k and Kid’s K under the Christmas lights at Noble Park at 2801 Park Avenue in Paducah. The event will include a Kid’s 1K for children 12 and under and a 5k option for all other participants. All ages, walkers, and strollers are welcome. Age group awards for places first through third, male and female will be awarded in the following categories for the 5k — 12 and under/13-15/16-20/21-30/31-40/41-50/51-60/61 and trophies will be given to overall male and female winners. Awards will be distributed to the top three runners, male and female, in the Kid’s K. The Kid’s K will begin at 7 p.m. and the 5k will begin at 7:30 PM. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available for sale.
All proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the McCracken County Mustangs Running Boosters. The price per participant for the 5k is currently $30 but will increase to $35 on November 23.
The price for the Kid’s K is $25. Those registered prior to November 22, 2021, are guaranteed a long sleeve T-shirt to commemorate the event.
“The 2016 and 2017 Yule runs were very successful events,” shares Race Director, Mindy Smith. “We are excited to bring this event back for 2021. The run offers a unique experience to run through the Christmas Lights in Noble Park and really kicks off the holiday season. We also encourage everyone to bring canned goods to help those in need in our community.”
Smith is the McCracken County Running Boosters Secretary and her son is an active participant on the cross country and track and field teams.
The Yule Light Up the Night 5k is currently seeking sponsors. Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Smith at mindysmith626@gmail.com or 618-638- 2313 as soon as possible.
Deadline for sponsorships is November 20.
Those interested in running or walking in the race can register for the Yule Light Up the Night 5k and Kid’s K online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Paducah/Yule LightUpTheNight5k2021
