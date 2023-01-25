The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in a Second District showdown. The Mustangs added win No. 19 to first-year head coach Dustin Roberts’s resume with a 70-44 finish as senior Carson Purvis tallied six 3-pointers to lead McCracken County to victory.
The night kicked off with the Mustangs starting with a 3-point field goal by Purvis, who would lead all scorers in the contest with 20 points, 18 came from the 3-point range.
McCracken County added to their tally with assistance from senior Jack McCune and junior Connor Miller, who returned to the court for the first time since January 7 due to injury. In addition, Purvis added five more points in the first quarter, allowing the Mustangs to lead 17-8.
For St. Mary, Luke Sims and Palmer Sims held control of their side of the court, posting the Vikings eight points in the first quarter. Six of the eight points for St. Mary came from the Sims brothers, hitting 3-pointers to answer the Mustangs’ lead.
The second quarter scoring for McCracken County was all hands on deck as seniors Jack Bradley, Jordan Bridges, and Jonathan Venable added their points to the mix. Sophomore Dylan Jackson hit back-to-back threes in the quarter, allowing the Mustangs to take a comfortable lead over the Vikings, who Luke Sims and junior Jackson Willett led.
After the halftime intermission, Purvis shined on the court, hitting four straight 3-point field goals. Then, as the Vikings ran into foul trouble, McCune added four points to McCracken County’s total, going 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the third quarter. As the third quarter ended, the Vikings trailed the Mustangs 63-34.
Despite attempts from the Vikings, the team could only break McCracken County’s stoic defense at the nearing end of the contest, with Luke Sims posting eight points in the fourth quarter. McCracken County sophomore Carson Fulcher led the Mustangs in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 at the free throw line, collecting four of the seven points for McCracken in the final eight minutes of the contest.
McCracken County will travel to Graves County on Friday night for a doubleheader contest with the Eagles. St. Mary will head to Livingston Central on Friday night.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 70, ST. MARY 44
MCCRACKEN CO 17 22 24 7 — 70
ST. MARY: L. Sims 15, P. Sims 9, B. Haas 5, O. Mikel 4, B. Quigley 4, A. Hrdlicka 4, J. Willett 3. FIELD GOALS: 12 (L. Sims 3, P. Sims 3, B. Haas 2, A. Hrdlicka 2, O. Mikel, B. Quigley). 3-POINTERS: 4 (L. Sims 2, P. Sims, J. Willett). FREE THROWS: 8/14. RECORD: 9-11.
MCCRACKEN CO: C. Purvis 20, J. McCune 12, C. Miller 11, D. Jackson 10, J. Bridges 5, C. Fulcher 4, J. Bradley 2, J. Klope 2, J. Venable 2, J. Dawson 1, G. Parish 1. FIELD GOALS: 13 (C. Miller 4, J. McCune 3, D. Jackson 2, J. Venable, J. Klope, C. Purvis, J. Bradley). 3-POINTERS: 10 (C. Purvis 6, D. Jackson 2, C. Miller, J. Bridges). FREE THROWS: 14/17. RECORD: 19-2.
MCCRACKEN 87, ST. MARY 20The McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Lady Vikings in the first game of the Tuesday night doubleheader at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Lady Mustangs collected another win to add to the books with an 87-20 finish over St. Mary.
Senior Belle York shined on the court for the Lady Mustangs, coming in during the second quarter and posting a season-high of 16 points. She and junior Claire Johnson led all scorers in the contest with a combined 32 points.
The Lady Mustangs started the scoring off with a 16-0 run with assistance from Johnson, seniors Jordan Bufford, Destiny Thomas, Briley Benton, and Caroline Sivills, junior Mikee Buchanan, and freshman Reagan Hill before Lady Viking senior Vanessa Becker placed St. Mary on the board to make it 16-2.
Becker’s points would remain into the second quarter as McCracken County led 37-2. The Lady Mustangs continued to dominate the quarter as junior Kendall Redd, and freshman Abby Casebier entered the game, shooting 3-pointers to add to the tally. As McCracken County led 57-4, St. Mary called a timeout to regroup.
St. Mary sophomore Olivia Lorch led her team with six points. Lorch hit a stunning 3-pointer in the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter.
The second half of the contest remained all Lady Mustangs, with York leading the team to victory. In the third and fourth quarters, York collected 14 points. In addition, sophomore Ashley Word added to the McCracken County lead with six points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Graves County on Friday night to meet with the Lady Eagles in a doubleheader. The St. Mary Lady Vikings will host the Hickman County Lady Falcons on Thursday night and travel to Livingston Central on Friday night.
MCCRACKEN CO 37 22 8 20 — 87
ST. MARY: O. Lorch 6, K. O’Neill 4, C. Crider 4, M. Clements 3, V. Becker 2, K. Brummett 1. FIELD GOALS: 5 (C. Crider 2, K. O’Neill 2, V. Becker). 3-POINTERS: 3 (O. Lorch 2, M. Clements). FREE THROWS: 1 / 2. RECORD: 7-11.
MCCRACKEN CO: B. York 16, C. Johnson 16, D. Thomas 10, K. Redd 10, M. Buchanan 6, B. Benton 6, R. Hill 6, A. Word 6, A. Casebier 5, C. Sivills 4, J. Bufford 2. FIELD GOALS: 34 (B. York 8, C. Johnson 8, D. Thomas 5, A. Word 3, R. Hill 3, K. Redd 2, M. Buchanan 2, A. Casebier, J. Bufford). 3-POINTERS: 5 (B. Benton 2, K. Redd 2, A. Casebier). FREE THROWS: 4/8. RECORD: 23-2.
