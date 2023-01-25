The McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in a Second District showdown. The Mustangs added win No. 19 to first-year head coach Dustin Roberts’s resume with a 70-44 finish as senior Carson Purvis tallied six 3-pointers to lead McCracken County to victory.

The night kicked off with the Mustangs starting with a 3-point field goal by Purvis, who would lead all scorers in the contest with 20 points, 18 came from the 3-point range.

