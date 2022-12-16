On Thursday night, the McCracken County High School basketball team traveled to St. Mary for a Second District matchup. The Mustangs, who have an unblemished record this season, continued to show their strengths, defeating the Vikings with a 67-33 finish.
McCracken County did not waste a second in the contest as Jack McCune put the Mustangs on board in less than a minute of play with a crowd-pleasing layup for MCHS spectators. The Mustangs went on a 7-0 run before St. Mary’s head coach Chase Denson called a timeout with 6:26 minutes left in the first quarter.
St. Mary got on the board with assistance from standout Luke Sims, who shot a 3-pointer to make it 10-3, still favoring McCracken County. Sims scored the other two points in the first quarter for the Vikings from the free throw line, going 2-for-2. By the end of the quarter, the Mustangs led with a 16-point difference as Ian Hart, Carson Purvis, Jack Bradley, Connor Miller, Dylan Jackson, and McCune kept the pressure against the Vikings.
The second quarter continued to show off McCracken County’s ability to control the court. Miller, who led all scorers with a game-high 13 points, finished with eight points in the second quarter and 11 points into the halftime break. Hart’s natural ability on the court also shined in the second quarter, putting up a 3-pointer that left McCracken County fans cheering loudly.
McCracken County led 41-14 against the St. Mary Vikings going into halftime and continued to lead into the third quarter. During the third quarter, the Mustangs did not ease up against the Vikings, as Jonathan Venable and Hart added 3-pointers to their final line in the contest.
Despite St. Mary outscoring the Mustangs in the fourth quarter, McCracken County finished with the district win over the Vikings.
On Friday night, the Mustangs will host rival Marshall County at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Vikings will host the St. Mary Christmas Classic at St. Mary over the weekend.
McCracken County 67, St. Mary 33
McCracken County: 21 20 16 10 — 67
McCracken County: C. Miller 13, I. Hart 11, J. McCune 10, C. Purvis 8, J. Venable 8, D. Jackson 7, C. Fulcher 3, J. Crum 2, Z. Smith 2, J. Bradley 2. FIELD GOALS: 14 (C. Miller 4, I. Hart 2, J. McCune 2, D. Jackson 2, J. Bradley, C. Purvis, Z. Smith). 3-POINTERS: 11 (J. Venable 2, J. McCune 2, I. Hart 2, C. Purvis 2, C. Miller, D. Jackson, C. Fulcher). FREE THROWS: 6/8. RECORD: 6-0.
St. Mary: L. Sims 7, B. Quigley 5, O. Mikel 4, D. Willett 4, P. Sims 3, B. Haas 2, A. Hahn 2, L. Durbin 2, A. Hrdlicka 2. FIELD GOALS: 7 (O. Mikel 2, B. Quigley 2, D. Willett, L. Durbin, A. Southern). 3-POINTERS: 2 (L. Sims, P. Sims). FREE THROWS: 13/16. RECORD: 2-5.
McCracken County 50, St. Mary 17
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs currently sit with an 8-0 record after the 50-17 victory over the St. Mary Lady Vikings on Thursday night. After making a state appearance last season, the Lady Mustangs are looking to return to Rupp with unfinished business.
In the Second District matchup against St. Mary, the Lady Mustangs scored 37 points in the first quarter, led by Claire Johnson. Johnson, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this week, led her team with 10 points in the victory. Senior Destiny Thomas finished behind Johnson with nine points. The duo played in the first quarter and cheered their teammates on for the remainder of the contest.
St. Mary’s Olivia Lorch finished with 16 points, a game-high, leading all scorers in the matchup. Lorch’s points came in the second quarter, scoring six of the 11 points for St. Mary before the half.
The Lady Mustangs will host Marshall County on Friday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The Lady Vikings will head to Community Christian Academy over the weekend to compete in the CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament.
McCracken County: 37 9 4 0 — 50
McCracken County: C. Johnson 10, D. Thomas 9, M. Buchanan 7, B. York 6, C. Sivills 6, J. Skaggs 5, R. Hill 4, B. Benton 3. FIELD GOALS: 21 (C. Johnson 5, D. Thomas 4, C. Sivills 3, B. York 3, R. Hill 2, M. Buchanan 2). 3-POINTERS: 2 (M. Buchanan, B. Benton). FREE THROWS: 2/9. RECORD: 8-0
St. Mary: O. Lorch 16, M. Clements 3, K. O’Neill 2, C. Crider 2, V. Becker 2, A. Sims 2. FIELD GOALS: 4 (O. Lorch, A. Sims, C. Crider, V. Becker). 3-POINTER: 1 (O. Lorch). FREE THROWS: 1/4. RECORD: 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.