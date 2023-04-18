On Monday night, McCracken County Mustangs returned to Edward Jones Field to host the visiting Graves County Eagles. The Mustangs returned to the win column with an offensively powered 11-1 win over the Eagles.
McCracken County’s Tyler Chapman dominated on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing one run on four hits. The junior struck out two and walked two to claim the victory for the Mustangs.
Despite a walk by Hayden Thompson and a single by Drew Hayden to start the contest for Graves County, Chapman, and the Mustangs, the Eagles were silenced with runners in scoring position.
The Mustangs plated three in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off double by Nate Lang. An RBI double by Scout Moffatt allowed Lang to score. Then, Moffatt scored quickly on a single by Miller Green to make it 2-0. A sacrifice fly by Zach Sims made it 3-0 as Green crossed home plate.
At the bottom of the second inning, McCracken County added three more to take a 6-0 lead over Graves County. With two outs and in his varsity debut, freshman Caden Kern singled and later scored with Lang on the double by Moffatt to make it 6-0.
The scoring continued for the Mustangs in the bottom of the third inning, with Sims leading off with a seven-pitch walk. A double by Jude Farley moved Sims to third, who then scored on a loud sacrifice fly by Weston Miller to center field. The sac fly by Miller made it 7-0. Another run came as Wurth scored on an RBI single by Kern, moving it to 8-0.
Graves County grabbed one back in the top of the fourth inning as Coby Mullins scored on Cole Katzman’s ground ball. Katzman reached first base safely on an error by McCracken County, making it an 8-1 game.
McCracken County moved to 9-1 in the bottom of the inning when Sims scored on a wild pitch during Kern’s at-bat, who eventually drew a walk. The next batter, Lang, singled, allowing Zander Smith to score, making it 10-1.
Alex Calhoun appeared in relief for McCracken County in the top of the sixth inning. The junior faced three batters, striking out one.
The Mustangs walked off the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Casey Hawes led off with an eight-pitch walk before Eli James singled to right field to put Hawes as the winning run in scoring position. The next batter, Daniel Higdon, singled to right field, allowing Hawes to score and end the game.
Hayden started on the mound for Graves County. The senior took the loss, working three innings and surrendering eight runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.
Thompson and Gage Munsell appeared in relief for the Eagles.
Thompson worked two innings and allowed one hit, two runs (earned), and walked three. Munsell threw less than an inning, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking one.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 11, GRAVES COUNTY 1
GCHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 X — 1-4-0
MCHS 3 3 2 0 2 1 X — 11-11-1
WP: T. Chapman; LP: D. Hayden
2B: MCHS — S. Moffatt 2, N. Lang, J. Farley
TB: GCHS — C. Mullins 1, L. Curd 1, D. Hayden 1, D. Defreitas 1; MCHS — S. Moffatt 4, N. Lang 3, C. Kern 2, J. Farley 2, M. Green 2, E. James 1, D. Higdon 1
SF: MCHS — Z. Sims, W. Miller
SB: MCHS — Z. Sims, M. Green
RECORDS: McCracken County (13-7); Graves County (8-9-1)
