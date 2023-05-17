On Tuesday night, the Second District baseball crown went to the McCracken County Mustangs with an 11-1 over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado. The crosstown rivals met in the district championship at Edward Jones Field in the seventh district title matchup between the two since McCracken County’s inception in 2013.
The Mustangs claimed the program’s ninth district title with the victory over Paducah Tilghman. McCracken County has won each title since the 2013-14 season, minus the COVID-19 canceled season in 2020.
Ross Aldridge earned the victory on the mound for the Mustangs. The junior hurler worked five innings on 75 pitches, holding Paducah Tilghman to two hits and one run (earned) while walking three and striking out three of 19 batters.
Senior Caleb Payne took the loss for the Blue Tornado. Payne, who was battling injury, battled for over three innings. The senior hurler allowed eight hits, seven runs (earned), and walked one while striking out four of 19 opposing batters.
The Mustangs jumped on the board in the bottom of the second inning, plating three runs with two outs. Senior Zach Sims kicked off being hit by a pitch ahead of Weston Miller, singling to third base. The next batter, Jude Farley, singled on a ground ball to third base, beating the throw to load the bases with Griffin Cantrell coming up. Cantrell ripped a line drive to center field on the second pitch, allowing Sims and Miller to give McCracken County a 2-0 lead.
The inning continued during Caleb Ehling’s at-bat, moving the score to 3-0 as courtesy runner Noah Nyberg scored by stealing home. However, the inning ended as Tilghman worked out of the jam with a strikeout of Ehling.
Despite a lead-off walk in the top of the third by Jack James and a single by Anias Nunn, Tilghman could not produce a run as Devin Kiebler grounded into a double play. Cantrell tossed the ball to Scout Moffatt before Moffatt completed it with a throw to first base to end the inning.
Nate Lang singled on a fly ball to center field with one out in the bottom of the third inning. The next batter, Eli James, hit a line drive to left field, allowing Lang to move into scoring position. Tilghman collected the second out as Miller Green grounded out, allowing Lang to move to third base and James to second.
With two outs, Sims singled on a fly ball that landed in no-man’s land between short and left field, allowing Lang and James to make it 5-0. The next batter, Miller, doubled to left field, allowing Sims to move it to 6-0. The damage ended with Farley grounded out to end the bottom of the third. However, McCracken County went into the fourth inning with a comfortable 6-0 lead.
McCracken County added on in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs. Ehling singled on a line drive ahead of Payne’s exit from the game. With Gunner Massey on the bump, Lang singled, allowing Ehling to make it a 7-0 game. The next batter, James, worked a four-pitch walk before Green knocked an RBI single to right field, scoring Lang to make it 8-0.
Tilghman continued to battle in the top of the fifth inning as Burke Waggoner led off with a scorching double to right field. The next batter, Jack James, grounded out as Tilghman’s coaching staff held Waggoner up at second with one out. Landon Hinz drew a four-pitch walk before a pitch hit Nunn to load the bases.
Kiebler put Paducah Tilghman on the scoreboard, grounding into a fielder’s choice, scoring Waggoner. However, Nunn became the second out while advancing the second base. Kiebler’s courtesy runner became the third out as Farley caught Hank James stealing to end the inning.
McCracken County wrapped up the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning, adding three runs to run-rule the Blue Tornado. Miller led off by being hit by a pitch. Farley kept the momentum going with a single to left field before Cantrell bunted and reached on an error by the Blue Tornado. The error allowed Miller and Nyberg to score as Cantrell reached third on the bunt. With Miller and Nyberg crossing home plate, the Mustangs led 10-1.
Ehling singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Cantrell to walk off and allow the Mustangs to claim the Second District for the ninth time with an 11-1 victory.
Massey appeared in relief for the Blue Tornado in the fourth inning. The junior worked less than an inning, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned), and walking one while striking out one of nine.
The Mustangs and Blue Tornado will find out in the coming days which teams they will face in the First Region tournament. McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, Marshall County, Calloway County, Ballard Memorial, Graves County, Hickman County, and Carlisle County are the remaining baseball teams heading to the tournament.
ALL-DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAM
Ross Aldridge (McCracken County), Zach Sims (McCracken County), Weston Miller (McCracken County), Scout Moffatt (McCracken County), Jude Farley (McCracken County), Levin East (Paducah Tilghman), Devin Kiebler (Paducah Tilghman), Caleb Payne (Paducah Tilghman), Gunner Massey (Paducah Tilghman), Landre Smiles (St. Mary), Luke Heath (St. Mary), Landon Durbin (St. Mary).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 11, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1
PTHS 0 0 0 0 1 X X — 1-2-2
MCHS 0 3 3 2 3 X X — 11-12-0
WP: R. Aldridge; LP: C. Payne
2B: PTHS — B. Waggoner; MCHS — W. Miller
TB: PTHS — B. Waggoner 2, A. Nunn 1; MCHS — W. Miller 3, N. Lang 2, C. Ehling 2, J. Farley 2, M. Green 1, G. Cantrell 1, E. James 1, Z. Sims 1
HBP: PTHS — A. Nunn; MCHS — Z. Sims, W. Miller
SB: MCHS — N. Nyberg, G. Cantrell
CS: PTHS — H. James; MCHS — C. Ehling
E: PTHS — J. Seay, G. Massey
RECORDS: McCracken County (25-10); Paducah Tilghman (19-10)
